Dragon Age 4: release date rumours, trailer and latest news

Dragon Age: Inquisition burst onto our consoles seven years ago now, so the wait for the next game in the series has been a long one. So when exactly is Dragon Age 4 coming out?

Dragon Age 4 was first announced back in 2018 with a reveal trailer but since then, it has been largely quiet when it comes to news and details about what the next chapter of the story will have in store for us.

But when will we finally be able to play it, and what do we know about it so far?

Here’s the latest lowdown on Dragon Age 4.

Dragon Age 4 release date

The latest word suggests that the Dragon Age 4 release date will take place in 2023. That is quite far away – although with how quickly time has gone of late, it will hopefully fly by. Let’s keep our fingers crossed that we do not have to wait until the end of that year – January 2023 sounds great to us.

Can you pre-order Dragon Age 4?

Surprisingly, yes. Despite there being no release date on the way any time soon, you can still pre-order Dragon Age 4 over at GAME. Interestingly, they have the release date down as ‘2022’ but we suspect that is nothing more than an optimistic placeholder.

Which consoles and platforms can play Dragon Age 4 on?

Dragon Age 4 will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S and a release for PC has also been confirmed. So this will be very much a game made for the most recent generation consoles, rather than the previous ones. Don’t expect to play it on PS4 or Xbox One, or even Nintendo Switch.

Dragon Age 4 story

We know very little about the Dragon Age 4 story, next to nothing in fact, but we have the odd idea thanks to comments made by Bioware.

“What happens when you don’t have power?” and, “what happens when the people in charge aren’t willing to address the issues?” are two questions that lead writer, Patrick Weekes, posed when asked what the story would be. Speculate away about what that could mean…

Whatever the story ends up being, fans will be pleased to hear that it’s the sole focus of the developers to make a single-player game. So much so that multiplayer, which was going to be part of the game at one point, has been dropped entirely so they can make sure they deliver the best solo experience possible – sounds good to us.

Dragon age 4 trailer

Yes, there is a Dragon Age 4 trailer, but any Dragon Age fan would have watched this multiple times by now. This is the Dragon Age 4 trailer that was revealed at The Game Awards in 2020 but on the off-chance you haven’t caught it yet, here it is!

