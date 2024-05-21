Fortunately, there are a few ways to get Uber Unique items. It’s not all down to luck.

Keep reading to find out everything there is to know about how to get Uber Uniques in Diablo 4, what they are and the latest full list of Uber Unique items available in-game.

What are Uber Uniques in Diablo 4?

Diablo 4. Activision Blizzard

Uber Uniques in Diablo 4 are ultra-rare and powerful items which have an incredibly low drop rate.

There are just a handful of Uber Unique items in the game, and they each have a ludicrously high item power of 925 as of Season 4, making them some of the best items in the game.

As of writing, there are eight Uber Uniques in Diablo 4.

Each one provides you with excellent stat boosts and powerful effects. They are worth having, and this means they are tricky to get hold of.

Fortunately, there are a few ways in which you can get Uber Uniques in Diablo 4.

How to get Uber Uniques in Diablo 4

Uber Unique items have an estimated drop rate of around 2 per cent at best, and should only drop from monsters which are level 55 or higher and certain bosses.

They will also drop in Nightmare Dungeons, and by defeating boss battles Echo of Andariel and/or Echo of Duriel.

The Tormented versions of these endgame bosses should be even more likely to drop Uber Uniques.

As of the Season 4 update, you can craft any Uber Unique item you want by getting hold of and using four Resplendent Sparks.

You can earn Resplendent Sparks by salvaging Uber Uniques if you’re after a specific Uber Unique item, but there are other ways to get hold of them.

There are a few ways in which you can earn Resplendent Sparks, including killing Uber Lilith and the Tormented Echo of Andariel and Duriel, but we’d strongly recommend you check out Osterberg501’s YouTube video below to find out how to get Resplendent Sparks and how to use them to earn Uber Uniques:

As the video explains, you can use this method on every new character you use in Season 4 servers, so you should be able to get hold of the Uber Uniques you want this way.

Full list of Uber Uniques in Diablo 4

Here is the full list of Diablo 4 Uber Unique items:

Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander | After killing an Elite enemy you gain a random Shrine effect for 20 seconds. This can only happen every 30 seconds | Class: Druid, Sorcerer | Item type: Staff

| After killing an Elite enemy you gain a random Shrine effect for 20 seconds. This can only happen every 30 seconds | Druid, Sorcerer | Staff Andariel’s Visage | Lucky Hit: Up to 20 per cent chance to trigger a poison nova attack that deals poison damage to enemies in the affected area for five seconds | Any Class | Item type: Helm

| Lucky Hit: Up to 20 per cent chance to trigger a poison nova attack that deals poison damage to enemies in the affected area for five seconds | | Helm Doombringer | Lucky Hit: 15-25 per cent chance to deal Shadow Damage to nearby enemies and reduce their damage done to you by 20 per cent for five seconds | Class: Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue | Item type: One-handed Sword

| Lucky Hit: 15-25 per cent chance to deal Shadow Damage to nearby enemies and reduce their damage done to you by 20 per cent for five seconds | Barbarian, Necromancer, Rogue | One-handed Sword Harlequin Crest | 20 per cent reduction to damage taken and plus four ranks to all skills | Any Class | Item type: Helm

| 20 per cent reduction to damage taken and plus four ranks to all skills | | Helm Melted Heart of Selig | Adds 60 to your maximum Resource. 75 per cent of damage taken is drained as two Resource for every one per cent of maximum life you would have otherwise lost | Any Class | Item type: Amulet

| Adds 60 to your maximum Resource. 75 per cent of damage taken is drained as two Resource for every one per cent of maximum life you would have otherwise lost | | Amulet Ring of Starless Skies | Spending your Primary Resource reduces the Resource cost of your skills and increases damage done by you by 10 per cent for three seconds up to 40 per cent | Any Class | Item type: Ring

| Spending your Primary Resource reduces the Resource cost of your skills and increases damage done by you by 10 per cent for three seconds up to 40 per cent | | Ring The Grandfather | Increases your critical strike damage by 1,000 per cent | Class: Barbarian, Necromancer | Item type: Two-handed Sword

| Increases your critical strike damage by 1,000 per cent | Barbarian, Necromancer | Two-handed Sword Tyrael’s Might | While at full life, your skills unleash a divine barrage dealing damage | Any Class | Item type: Chest Armour

