So for everything from the Diablo 4 season 4 release date and launch time to what the big new update actually entails, head below for all the details we know so far.

Blizzard has confirmed that Diablo 4 season 4 will arrive on 14th May 2024, following its one-month delay in April.

This was confirmed by Diablo community lead Adam Fletcher during the developer's Campfire Chat (via IGN) in March this year: "We're pushing it back a few weeks to ensure that we get all of the feedback from this PTR and we apply it to season 4 to make sure that all of these new system changes are right and work for the community based off of everyone’s feedback."

What is the UK launch time for Diablo 4 season 4?

Season 4 of Diablo 4 – known as Loot Reborn – will go live at 6pm for those in the UK.

For those in the US, expect the latest season to roll out at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT and 7pm CEST for anyone in Europe. We imagine it will be about 10GB to download, going off past updates.

What changes in Diablo 4 season 4? Loot Reborn explained

Loot Reborn is the official name for Diablo 4 season 4, which will primarily change up the loot system, add Tempering Manuals and improve the Masterworking crafting system. In addition to this, there will be class changes and a new boss called Andariel added in the end-game, as well as making the Helltide feature appear across all world tiers.

The list of things being added/removed/updated is seriously extensive. Many people in the community have described the latest patch as essentially a new game.

"Use the Itemization overhaul on new systems, Tempering and Masterworking to change a noteworthy blade into a force to be feared," said Blizzard Entertainment in a blog post when announcing season 4.

"Across all World Tiers, Helltide is reborn: slay monstrosities to fill your threat meter, marking you as prey for the Hellborne. Prepare to fight side by side with the Iron Wolves – a seasoned mercenary company of brethren aiming to quell the demons.

For the full list of everything changing, head to the official patch notes from Blizzard or watch the video embedded above for a full breakdown from the Diablo team.

Diablo 4 is available across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Microsoft Windows.

