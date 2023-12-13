Megan Fox isn’t here to mark the occasion, but we do have Gileon the Bard, which is basically just as good, right? Well, perhaps it’s not quite as iconic, but at least the event’s reception has been quite positive as opposed to the lead balloon that was the Overwatch 2 Diablo Skin debacle.

There’s only so much time to take part in the event, so we shan’t keep you a moment more. Read on!

When does the Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight Christmas event end?

Midwinter Square in Diablo 4. Blizzard

The Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight Christmas event ends at 6pm on 2nd January 2024.

The event started on 12th December 2023, so you will have three weeks in total to jump in and enjoy the festive demonic charms of Midwinter Blight.

Do be sure to complete it in time, as some of the items you can unlock are quite potent and you’ll sorely miss them when going up against some of Diablo 4’s toughest bosses.

A lot of the cosmetics also simply look quite cool, so you would be remiss to miss the Christmas list of fashionable garments.

What does the Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight Christmas event entail?

As Blizzard states on their Midwinter Blight blogpost: “Even in Sanctuary, festivities require a proper venue” and that’s just what we’ll be getting up to.

The Midwinter Square is rather barren looking for the festivities and we don’t think that the hordes of monsters and demons terrorising the land is good enough of an excuse.

To find decorations to deck the square with hell and gory trinkets, you need to speak with Gileon the Bard in Kyovashad, who will set you on a quest to defeat The Red Cloaked Horror and his band of merry nightmares to help the denizens get in the Christmas spirit.

Totems erected by the Blightfields in Diablo 4. Blizzard

In order to complete this quest, you hike on over to the Fractured peaks and destroy Bightfields for Blighted Fragments, knocking down Frigid Husks comprised of body parts to get Lost Heirlooms and crashing the Blightfields’ part – the Blighted Revelry – by wiping them all out. How jolly!

Once you’ve collected all these, you can trade them in at the Collections Table in Midwinter Square for Midwinter Proofs. These can then be used to unlock new cosmetics and items.

These are a Mount Trophy, Class-specific Back Trophies, Weapon Cosmetics, the Shard of Dawn Offensive Legendary Aspect, Gileon’s Brew and a few others to boot.

Items included in the Diablo 4 Midwinter Blight Christmas event. Blizzard

The Shard of Dawn Offensive Aspect is probably the most worthwhile item to purchase as after 30 seconds of Night’s Grasp (essentially a timer till Shard of Dawn kicks in), you will be greeted with a 25-35% increase to your Attack Speed and a 20% increase to your Movement Speed.

During Night’s Grasp, the downtime is reduced by one second for every enemy you kill, so you can quickly bypass it by demolishing some lesser enemy types.

Shard of Dawn also grants you a 100% Power boost when used with a two-handed weapon, so it can prove quite the potent Aspect.

