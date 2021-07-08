How to deploy alien nanites in Fortnite (Week 5)

The latest set of Fortnite weekly challenges has arrived and the alien theme continues with several otherworldly type challenges that will have you traversing the Fortnite map.

One of them involves deploying some alien nanites but you will need to track them down first and we have the lowdown of exactly what you will need to do in order to find them.

And you will want to do it if you love experience points as this will net you 30,000 XP – and for not doing too much at that!

If you’re wondering where to find alien nanites in Fortnite, here’s the info you need!

Fortnite alien nanites location

Alien nanites can appear in various places on the Fortnite map but that does mean they are easy to find as they don’t tend to spawn all that often which adds a wrinkle to a simple challenge.

Luckily, there is one place that, at the time of writing, is still relatively easy and that is on the alien motherships. They are essentially found like loot so when you are on the ship, get looting chests and it should not take you too long until you find what you are looking for.

You can also find them via basic loot chests, floor loot chests and abductor’s chests but as we say, the mothership is the quickest and easiest way to get this done.

How to deploy alien nanites in Fortnite

Once you have them, they work in a similar way to grenades so throw one to deploy it and that’s it, the challenge is done and the XP is yours.

If you’re still struggling to get your head around this one, perhaps you need to take a look at a quick video that shows you what to do. The one below should do the trick nicely:

