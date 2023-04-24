You may see your character in a cutscene or two but, primarily, it’s other players who will see your chosen character .

As a first-person game, you might be wondering why you can change your outfit in Dead Island 2 , but the option does exist, even if it is a little tricky to find.

Anyone you play online co-op with will be able to see your character and the outfit they’re dressed up in. Changing outfits is a good way of showing off to your mates that you’ve bought one of the deluxe editions of the game.

If you’re keen to know how to change outfit in Dead Island 2, read on below for all the details.

How to change outfit in Dead Island 2

To change your outfit in Dead Island 2, you need to head into the player menu and select ‘Slayer’ from the list of options.

From this screen, you can change your chosen player character’s outfit. At least, you will be able to change your outfit when you are given an outfit to change into.

At launch, there are no bonus outfits in the game and only two have been confirmed. Only players who purchase any of the Gold, Deluxe, or HELL-A edition of the game will have access to them. These two extra outfits are as follows:

Silver Star Jacob Rodeo Sunset Outfit The Devil’s Horseshoes weapon

Cyber Slayer Amy Neurunner Outfit Casimir & Julienne weapons



As was confirmed on the official Dead Island Twitter, however, the development team is “aiming to deliver character packs to Gold/Deluxe/HELL-A Edition owners in the summer.” You can see the full tweet (including images of the two new bonus costumes) below:

This is definitely disappointing news for those of us who have bought the Gold, Deluxe, or HELL-A editions of the game. Everyone will simply have to wait until a vague summer 2023 release date for the DLC costumes. It’s a shame they weren’t available to use at launch, as many of you will likely be finished with the game come the summer.

That’s all there is to know about Dead Island 2 outfits and how to change your character’s appearance. We’ll update this page when the release date for the two character packs has been revealed by the developer or publisher.

Fingers crossed we get some more outfits to change into soon, too.

Need more help in Dead Island 2? Check out our other guides:

