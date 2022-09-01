Recently, at the Gamescom 2022 conference, RadioTimes.com chatted to the developers of Dead Island 2. You can watch that video in the player above. It's totally spoiler-free and should serve as a neat intro to the game.

There is finally a confirmed Dead Island 2 release date, with Dambuster Studios and Deep Silver aiming to release the long-awaited zombie game next year.

The original Dead Island launched way back in 2011 and was followed promptly in 2013 by Dead Island: Riptide. Both of those games were made by Techland, the company that has since moved onto the Dying Light franchise, which recently saw success with Dying Light 2.

Dambuster Studios (2021's Chorus and 2016's Homefront: The Revolution) are leading development now, and you can read on for all the key details as the Dead Island 2 release date approaches.

When is the Dead Island 2 release date?

The Dead Island 2 release date is 3rd February 2023, the developers have confirmed, and pre-orders are available now from the likes of GAME.

Here in the northern hemisphere, then, this will be something of a winter treat, with the sun-kissed apocalypse of the game offering a neat alternative to real life.

Which consoles and platforms can play Dead Island 2?

It's been confirmed that Dead Island 2 will be available on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and Google Stadia, so you shouldn't be short of ways to play it! There's no sign of a Nintendo Switch release, though.

Can I pre-order Dead Island 2?

Yep, pre-orders are well and truly underway for Dead Island 2, so you can secure your copy now if you don't like to leave things to the last minute. Here in the UK, both GAME and Amazon already have Dead Island 2 listed.

Dead Island 2 gameplay and story details

Dead Island 2 will allow you to pick from six playable characters, before throwing you into a zombie-infested version of Los Angeles (yes, we know LA isn't an island - just go with it) for a wholly original story.

Each of these characters will be good at different things, but you'll also be able to tinker your character build as you go. You'll also find yourself picking up all manner of weapons, from old favourites like guns and shivs to surprising inclusions like electrified claws.

At Gamescom 2022, RadioTimes.com had a chance to try out the game, and we found the combat in the demo to be very melee-focused and surprisingly challenging. It's very satisfying when you absolutely nail a scenario, obliterating every enemy in your path and unlocking the next chapter of the story.

The game takes place from a first-person perspective and it welcomes a variety of approaches. We found that going into combat in a gung-ho fashion rarely worked, but using environmental attacks really did. You can check out our interview above to see how the developers describe it.

Is there a Dead Island 2 trailer?

Yes, there are a couple of trailers for Dead Island 2 doing the rounds at the moment, and you can check one of them out below. While you wait for the Dead Island 2 release date on 3rd February, this should get you prepared nicely.

