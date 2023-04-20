The original game featured large open districts to explore, with new areas hidden behind a short loading screen. We’d call it a semi-open world. Does the new game follow that same formula, or has it expanded into a fully open world title?

After a decade of waiting, Dead Island 2 is finally here and of course, everyone wants to know if the zombie-slaying game’s map is open world or not.

With multiple regions to explore, the map in this sequel is a large one, and we’ll detail all of that below.

Keep on reading to find out everything there is to know about the Dead Island 2 map, including whether it is open world or not, and to see the complete list of HELL-A’s regions.

Is Dead Island 2 open world?

Dead Island 2 is not open world. Instead, the game has a number of explorable neighbourhoods.

Each neighbourhood is fully explorable but is locked behind a loading screen. That being said, it should still offer plenty of freedom to explore the streets of a zombie-infested LA as you’d like.

This isn’t a game like GTA V or The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, but that doesn’t matter.

You’ll find that each area is chock-full of things to discover, including story missions, side quests, locked rooms, and more. There is plenty to be getting on with, despite it not being an open world map – trust us.

Just take a look at its list of trophies/achievements to get an idea of how much there is to do in the game.

List of Dead Island 2 regions

In total, there are 10 different regions to explore on the Dead Island 2 map. Each one should be full of zombies to slay, missions to complete, and more.

The complete list of Dead Island 2 regions is as follows:

Bel-Air

Beverly Hills

Brentwood Sewer

Halperin Hotel

Hollywood Boulevard

Monarch Studios

Ocean Avenue

The Metro

The Pier

Venice Beach

Each of the neighbourhoods listed above will contain story missions, side quests, journals to collect, and more than enough zombies to cater to your blood-spilling lust. What did those poor, hapless zombies do to you?

Now get out there and fight your way through HELL-A.

