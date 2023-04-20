Who you play as will change the game with different dialogue, backed up by an impressive voice talent . On top of individualised stats (each one out of five), each of the six characters has their own Innate Skills, too, meaning who you pick will impact how you play.

In Dead Island 2 , there are six playable characters to choose from, each one boasting their own unique personality and play style. With this in mind, it can be daunting to know which slayer to play as. Luckily, we’re here to help with precisely that.

Keep on reading to find out what the Dead Island 2 characters’ differences are and to discover which slayer you should choose to play as.

Dead Island 2 characters’ differences explained

The six playable Dead Island 2 characters are:

Who's the best character in Dead Island 2? We went for Dani in our initial playthrough and found her an enjoyable person to spend time with, but they are all interesting options depending on your play style.

Click the links above to jump to that character, or keep scrolling for the full lowdown on each of them and their differences.

Amy

Deep Silver

According to the official Dead Island 2 website, “Amy is a quick-witted Paralympian who has found something even better than her runner’s high: zombie-slaying!... Laid-back, focused, and calm, very little can dent her California chill.”

Amy’s Innate Skills are as follows:

Relief Pitcher | Regain stamina by hitting zombies with weapon throws

| Regain stamina by hitting zombies with weapon throws Divide & Conquer | Gain a minor damage boost when attacking isolated zombies

Amy’s stats:

Toughness | 1/5

| 1/5 Stamina | 3/5

| 3/5 Health Recovery | 3/5

| 3/5 Critical Damage | 4/5

| 4/5 Agility | 5/5

| 5/5 Peak Health | 2/5

| 2/5 Resilience | 3/5

Bruno

Deep Silver

“Bruno is a calculating hustler who always has a plan, both for pulling off heists on big-time scammers and spammers before the zompocalypse and for taking down the undead now.”

Bruno’s Innate Skills are as follows:

Backstab | Moderated damage boost when attacking from behind

| Moderated damage boost when attacking from behind Rapid Reprisal | Use block or dodge to avoid enemy attacks to boost agility and heavy attack charges

Bruno’s stats:

Toughness | 2/5

| 2/5 Stamina | 3/5

| 3/5 Health Recovery | 3/5

| 3/5 Critical Damage | 5/5

| 5/5 Agility | 4/5

| 4/5 Peak Health | 1/5

| 1/5 Resilience | 3/5

Carla

Deep Silver

“Carla is a motorcycle stunt rider unfazed by rings of fire, jumps over ravines, and mid-air flips, so the zompocalypse has barely made her break a sweat.” She’s enthusiastic about the whole slayer thing.

Carla’s Innate Skills are as follows:

Dig Deep | Moderate toughness boost while health is critical

| Moderate toughness boost while health is critical Mosh Pit | Minor damage boost when close to multiple zombies

Carla’s stats:

Toughness | 4/5

| 4/5 Stamina | 3/5

| 3/5 Health Recovery | 3/5

| 3/5 Critical Damage | 1/5

| 1/5 Agility | 2/5

| 2/5 Peak Health | 3/5

| 3/5 Resilience | 5/5

Dani

Deep Silver

“Dani is a headstrong rockabilly brawler with a foul mouth and a twisted sense of humour. She plows through zombies the way she plowed through opposing roller derby teams, pre-zompocalypse: with a grin and a yelled promise to feck you up!”

Dani’s Innate Skills are as follows:

Bloodlust | Regain health by slaying multiple zombies in quick succession

| Regain health by slaying multiple zombies in quick succession Thunderstruck | Heavy attacks trigger a forceful explosion on impact

Dani’s stats:

Toughness | 3/5

| 3/5 Stamina | 5/5

| 5/5 Health Recovery | 1/5

| 1/5 Critical Damage | 3/5

| 3/5 Agility | 3/5

| 3/5 Peak Health | 4/5

| 4/5 Resilience | 2/5

Jacob

Deep Silver

Jacob is an “antihero with rockstar flair,” whose "offbeat charm is paired with a reckless disregard for self-preservation". "His quips and Shakespearean quotes fall on undead ears as he revels in being a slayer in HELL-A. Lovely!"

Jacob’s Innate Skills are as follows:

Feral | Stackable minor damage boost when attacking in quick succession

| Stackable minor damage boost when attacking in quick succession Critical Gains | Moderate critical damage boost while stamina is low. Critical hits regain stamina

Jacob’s stats:

Toughness | 3/5

| 3/5 Stamina | 4/5

| 4/5 Health Recovery | 2/5

| 2/5 Critical Damage | 3/5

| 3/5 Agility | 3/5

| 3/5 Peak Health | 5/5

| 5/5 Resilience | 1/5

Ryan

“Ryan has a stubborn streak a mile wide, pessimistic sarcasm as dry as the Sahara, and an indomitable heart. He’s on a mission to get back to his little brother, left behind in Fresno before the outbreak, and nothing – alive or dead – is going to stop him getting home.”

Ryan’s Innate Skills are as follows:

Retaliation | Moderate force boost when using block or dodge to avoid attacks

| Moderate force boost when using block or dodge to avoid attacks Seesaw | Regain health every time you knock down a zombie

Ryan’s stats:

Toughness | 5/5

| 5/5 Stamina | 3/5

| 3/5 Health Recovery | 3/5

| 3/5 Critical Damage | 2/5

| 2/5 Agility | 1/5

| 1/5 Peak Health | 3/5

| 3/5 Resilience | 4/5

Which Dead Island 2 character should you choose?

Ultimately, which Dead Island 2 character you play is entirely up to you. Each one comes with its own unique abilities and set of stats so it will make a difference. It all depends on how you want to play the game.

Want to focus on defence? Pick the character with the best Toughness, Resilience, and Peak Health. Ryan is probably the best defensive pick of the bunch thanks to his stats and Innate Skills.

Amy is the fastest of the lot, so you can get to and from enemies quickly if you pick her. Jacob is your all-round pick, with solid stats across the board (aside from poor resilience) and works as a good offensive player character thanks to his Feral Innate Skill.

Carla, meanwhile, offers good all-round stats like Jacob and gains a nice damage boost while surrounded by enemies.

Again, it all depends on how you want to play the game. Pick Dani if you want to make use of a load of explosions. Bruno, meanwhile, is good for stealthier play – but that could be the trickiest of the lot.

If you’re looking for the best all-round playable character, though, we’d recommend either one of Jacob or Carla. You can’t go wrong with either of them thanks to helpful skills and decent stats.

