There are 46 trophies to earn in the game, split across your usual lot of bronze, silver, gold, and, finally, platinum.

As with any other modern game (not you, Nintendo titles), there are a load of Dead Island 2 trophies/achievements to unlock. You’ll be fighting through hordes of zombies alone or with some friends to earn them all.

Some of these achievements will be earned by completing story content as normal while others will be unlocked if you complete specific challenges set to you by the development team.

Keep on reading for the full list of Dead Island 2 trophies and achievements and to see how to unlock them all.

Full list of Dead Island 2 trophies and achievements

There are 46 trophies to unlock in Dead Island 2, and you’ll find the complete list of them (and how to unlock) in the full list below. It’s worth noting that spoilers follow. The full list of Dead Island 2 trophies and achievements is as follows:

A Patton Emerges | Bronze | Survive the Metro system and get to Hollywood Boulevard

| Bronze | Survive the Metro system and get to Hollywood Boulevard Anger Management | Bronze | Slay 50 zombies with Fury Attacks

| Bronze | Slay 50 zombies with Fury Attacks Apex Predator | Bronze | Knock down 10 Apex Variants

| Bronze | Knock down 10 Apex Variants Bookworm | Silver | Collect 50 Journals

| Silver | Collect 50 Journals Break a Leg | Bronze | Maim 100 limbs

| Bronze | Maim 100 limbs But Doctor, I Am Butcho | Bronze | Slay a killer clown and get your blood sample back to Dr Reed

| Bronze | Slay a killer clown and get your blood sample back to Dr Reed Can’t Handle the Truth | Bronze | Learn the truth about what you are as dark secrets are revealed

| Bronze | Learn the truth about what you are as dark secrets are revealed Coup de Grâce | Bronze | Slay 25 zombies using finishing moves

Donk! | Bronze | Throw a melee weapon and hit a zombie from 35+ meters away

| Bronze | Throw a melee weapon and hit a zombie from 35+ meters away Down with the Sickness | Bronze | Reach the highest tier of Autophage infection by equipping Autophage Skills

| Bronze | Reach the highest tier of Autophage infection by equipping Autophage Skills Dr Reed, I Presume? | Bronze | Survive the many perils of Venice Beach and meet Dr Reed at the Serling Hotel

| Bronze | Survive the many perils of Venice Beach and meet Dr Reed at the Serling Hotel Friends Like These | Bronze | Encounter a mysterious… benefactor? Well, that’s what she’d call herself, anyway

| Bronze | Encounter a mysterious… benefactor? Well, that’s what she’d call herself, anyway Git Gutte! | Bronze | Join forces with Sam B and get your hands on some firepower

| Bronze | Join forces with Sam B and get your hands on some firepower Go, Bobcats! | Bronze | Reunite all the VCLA Bobcats

| Bronze | Reunite all the VCLA Bobcats Gore Horse | Bronze | Help an artist to complete their greatest (and grisliest) piece of art

| Bronze | Help an artist to complete their greatest (and grisliest) piece of art Hazardous Materials | Bronze | Slay 100 zombies using Caustic, Fire, or Shock damage

| Bronze | Slay 100 zombies using Caustic, Fire, or Shock damage Hotel California | Bronze | Fight through the Halperin Hotel to make contact with the authorities

| Bronze | Fight through the Halperin Hotel to make contact with the authorities Humanity Distilled | Bronze | Equip your first Numen Skill Card

| Bronze | Equip your first Numen Skill Card I Am the Resurrection | Bronze | Revive other Slayers five times

| Bronze | Revive other Slayers five times I Got a Zombie Army and You Can’t Harm Me | Bronze | Perform 25 perfect defensive moves

| Bronze | Perform 25 perfect defensive moves Internet Famous | Bronze | Complete Amanda’s Clickbait quests. You won’t believe what happens next!

| Bronze | Complete Amanda’s Clickbait quests. You won’t believe what happens next! Jumbo Keyring | Silver | Unlock 10 Lockboxes

| Silver | Unlock 10 Lockboxes LA Influential | Gold | Complete 40 non-story quests

| Gold | Complete 40 non-story quests Like Riding a Bike | Bronze | Find Patton and convince him to fly you out of HELL-A

Make it So | Bronze | Help Sarah and Sebastian light a beacon of hope

| Bronze | Help Sarah and Sebastian light a beacon of hope Making Your Mark | Bronze | Complete 10 non-story quests

| Bronze | Complete 10 non-story quests Max Headroom | Gold | Reach level 30

| Gold | Reach level 30 Not Even My Final Form | Bronze | Slay a Mutator before it transforms

| Bronze | Slay a Mutator before it transforms On Safari | Silver | Complete the first tier of every Zombie Challenge

| Silver | Complete the first tier of every Zombie Challenge Ooh, Shiny! | Bronze | Find your first Legendary Weapon

| Bronze | Find your first Legendary Weapon Our True Nature | Gold | Give up your chance to be human again

| Gold | Give up your chance to be human again Perks of the Job | Bronze | Complete five Blueprint Challenges

| Bronze | Complete five Blueprint Challenges Personal Assistant Personally Assisted | Bronze | Track down Michael and rescue him from the Terror at Monarch Studios

| Bronze | Track down Michael and rescue him from the Terror at Monarch Studios Rising Star | Silver | Complete 20 non-story quests

| Silver | Complete 20 non-story quests Sharpest Tool in the Box | Silver | Complete five Lost & Found Weapon quests

| Silver | Complete five Lost & Found Weapon quests Slayer Squad | Bronze | Complete any five quests in co-op

| Bronze | Complete any five quests in co-op Smorgasbord | Silver | Complete the first tier of every Exploration Challenge

| Silver | Complete the first tier of every Exploration Challenge Sole Survivor | Silver | Complete nine Lost & Found Weapon quests

| Silver | Complete nine Lost & Found Weapon quests Stacking the Deck | Bronze | Collect 30 Skill Cards

| Bronze | Collect 30 Skill Cards Survival Skills | Silver | Complete the first tier of every Survivor Challenge

| Silver | Complete the first tier of every Survivor Challenge This is My Weapon | Bronze | Fully upgrade a Superior weapon and customise it with a mod or perk in every slot

| Bronze | Fully upgrade a Superior weapon and customise it with a mod or perk in every slot Variety is the Spice of Death | Silver | Complete the first tier of every Weapon Challenge

| Silver | Complete the first tier of every Weapon Challenge Welcome To HELL-A | Bronze | Survive a plane crash, get bitten, and create your first Zombie-Free Zone

| Bronze | Survive a plane crash, get bitten, and create your first Zombie-Free Zone Who Do You Voodoo? | Platinum | Collect every Dead Island 2 trophy

| Platinum | Collect every Dead Island 2 trophy Zombicidal Maniac | Silver | Complete the first tier of every Combat Challenge

| Silver | Complete the first tier of every Combat Challenge Zombologist | Bronze | Unlock every zombie type in the Zompedia

