There's a lot to look forward to but when is it all being added to MW3?

Read on to find out everything there is to know about the CoD MW3 Season 1 Reloaded release date and what to expect from its patch notes.

The CoD MW3 Season 1 Reloaded release date is Wednesday 17th January at 5pm UK time. For those of you in the US, expect MW3 Season 1 Reloaded to drop on 17th January at 9am PT/12pm ET.

This release date was confirmed by Activision on the official Call of Duty website as part of a blog post, which details some of the additions being made to the game as part of the mid-Season update.

As per the blog post, "expect patch notes from Sledgehammer Games to be available prior to the release of Season 1 Reloaded", when we will update this post with the full list of changes.

For now, keep reading to find out what to expect from the patch notes and mid-Season update.

What are the CoD MW3 Season 1 Reloaded patch notes?

The full CoD MW3 Season 1 Reloaded patch notes are yet to be revealed but we do know plenty of what's to come, including a brand-new 6v6 multiplayer map, the introduction of Ranked play in multiplayer and even a limited-time mode based on The Boys.

Activision has detailed a good amount of what we can expect from the MW3 Season 1 Reloaded update. The main headlines from the mid-Season update are as follows:

New 6v6 multiplayer map: Rio | A core map set inside a shopping centre in Rio

| A core map set inside a shopping centre in Rio New multiplayer modes | Team Gunfight, Infected, and Headquarters

| Team Gunfight, Infected, and Headquarters The Boys Limited-time mode and challenge event | Supe’d up version of Kill Confirmed with in-game rewards and power boosts based on the Amazon Prime Video show

| Supe’d up version of Kill Confirmed with in-game rewards and power boosts based on the Amazon Prime Video show Multiplayer Ranked play | 4v4 ranked is finally being added to the game – uses the same rules as found in the Call of Duty League

On top of all of that, expect a new Warlord in South Korean Dokkaebi as part of an update to Zombies mode. Defeat her to earn some epic loot. Warzone is being updated, too, to include a new Champion's Quest, Gulag Night Vision Public Event, and more.

There's plenty of new content to look forward to as part of the CoD MW3 Season 1 Reloaded patch notes, and more details on it all can be found in Activision's official blog post. Check back here later for the full list of patch notes when they are revealed.

