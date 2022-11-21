However, other than a few appearances in Warzone there has never been a fully-fledged Zombies mode in the Modern Warfare series, which has instead focused on the iconic Spec Ops mode.

Initially only a fun Easter egg upon completing the campaign, the Zombies mode has since become a Call of Duty staple that has appeared in almost every game.

However, with MW2 set to be the first CoD with a two-year production cycle, we may well be seeing the first Modern Warfare Zombies mode being added - here's what we know.

What have the developers said about MW2 Zombies?

You can't fault the developers for not being clear - at a question and answer session in June 2022, a PR spokesperson quite definitively said that "there will be no Zombies" when asked about the potential game mode.

With the developers not even acting coy, there's been no word of zombies since - though a recent datamine suggests otherwise...

What do the rumours say about MW2 Zombies?

There'd been little news on a Zombies mode at all until October 2022 when Twitter user cod_sploitzimgz looked into the code of the MW2's campaign and posted a now-deleted photo of a game mode selection which included "Outbreak" and "Round Based Zombies".

Outbreak was, of course, a Zombies mode in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War that was added a few months after release, so this seems to suggest that the same could happen with MW2.

This isn't conclusive proof that Zombies will be added - these could easily be scrapped modes that are no longer part of the game - but Activision's effort to contain the leak suggests that there's an element of truth in these datamined game modes.

It seems we'll just have to wait for the zombie apocalypse to find out...

