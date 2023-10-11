It was all kicked off in 2022 with Striking Distance Studio, helmed by Glen Schofield of Dead Space fame, and the release of The Callisto Protocol.

Bizarrely, it was initially announced as part of the PUBG: Battlegrounds universe, which was then later revised. With the game having been out for a while now, we can’t possibly imagine how the two would have tied together.

There’s plenty of spooks and scares lying ahead, though, so it’s best we get to it. Read on to see how many horrors await you yet!

How many chapters are in Callisto Protocol?

There are eight chapters in the standard version of The Callisto Protocol. Most of these, other than the Cargo chapter, will run between one to two hours long.

Cargo is a prologue and acts as a short introduction to the game before things start getting properly spooky.

How Long to Beat claims Callisto Protocol will take players 10 hours to get through the main story, 10 1/2 for the main and side quests and 15 for a completionist run.

The Final Transmission DLC adds an additional final chapter to the game, making for a total of nine.

The Final Transmission will take you about two to three hours to complete.

Full list of Callisto Protocol chapters

Below are all The Callisto Protocol chapters, including the DLC chapter, The Final Transmission, which concludes the game.

Cargo Outbreak Aftermath Habitat Lost Below Colony Tower The Final Transmission – DLC

While it received some flack for being quite short, it is also a breath of fresh air for those gamers who don’t have the time to play through a 100-hour epic like Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Striking Distance Studios had a number of careers listed on its website, so perhaps it won’t be the last we see of the new world they have created, full of interesting characters played by an excellent cast, for those desperate for a sequel.

