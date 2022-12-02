The Callisto Protocol may feel like a great companion piece to the Dead Space remake , especially since the Callisto team is led by a former Dead Space developer, but this game is actually set in a whole new universe with no ties to previous games.

Will there be a sequel to The Callisto Protocol ? If you've been playing though the newly-launched horror game, which can be completed in roughly 10 hours if you know what you're doing, that question may well be on your mind.

When we were at the Gamescom conference back in August, RadioTimes.com took the opportunity to ask one of the Callisto Protocol developers what the future could hold. Read on to find out what we learned!

Will there be a Callisto Protocol sequel? We asked the developers

Although a sequel to The Callisto Protocol has not yet been announced, there are certainly franchise hopes among the people that made it.

Mark James, the Chief Technology Officer of the Callisto-creating Striking Distance Studios, didn't shy away from expressing these hopes when we asked whether there could be sequels to The Callisto Protocol.

James told us at Gamescom: "With every new IP, every developer wants to think of a franchise. You never start and say, 'Oh we'll just do one of these. That'd be enough.' Yeah, everybody wants it to be a franchise."

However, James did note, "We're not arrogant enough to say, 'This is a franchise already,'" which seems like a sensible approach. Announcing a slate of sequels before you've even released the first one can sometimes backfire, after all.

James does think that The Callisto Protocol is fairly well future-proofed, though. He explained: "What we've done is actually... we've built a universe that this [space-zombie] virus can continue to exist in.

"We built this larger corporation, the idea that this virus... it has always existed, maybe, or it could [continue to] exist in the future."

James said in closing, "So we've kept that like a nice open-ended bookend, so we can really think about the way we could expand this as a number of games."

If The Callisto Protocol 2 does get announced, we'll be sure to let you know!

