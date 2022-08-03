Christmas is a time for sharing, family, lots of food and evenings snuggled up in front of the TV. But this year, it is also time for a frankly terrifying-looking survival horror game that comes from one of the minds behind Dead Space – ho ho ho.

When is The Callisto Protocol release date? The answer to that question is a fairly festive one, as it goes.

The game is out in December and will surely be high on many people's Christmas wish lists, and it focuses on a man in a futuristic space prison that finds itself under attack by an evil alien force.

Here’s everything we know so far about The Callisto Protocol while we wait for its release later in the year.

When is The Callisto Protocol release date?

The Callisto Protocol release date Friday, 2nd December 2022.

So there's no too long to wait now, relatively speaking, before this exciting new sci-fi game will be available for us all to play.

Can I pre-order The Callisto Protocol?

You certainly can pre-order The Callisto Protocol, for both generations of consoles. Amazon and GAME are just two of the places you can head to in order to make sure you get a copy of the game on release day.

What platforms can I get The Callisto Protocol on?

The Callisto Protocol will be available on current generation consoles the PS5 and Xbox Series X, as well as the PS4 and Xbox One, with a PC release also confirmed. There's no sign of a Nintendo Switch version, but there are plenty of other ways to play.

What is The Callisto Protocol story?

The Callisto Protocol.

As per the official synopsis, here is what you can expect from The Callisto Protocol story:

"The Callisto Protocol is set in 2320 at a prison colony called Black Iron, operated by the United Jupiter Company, and located on Jupiter's moon Callisto. The player takes the role of a prisoner Jacob Lee who is held at Black Iron, finding themselves in the midst of an alien invasion that appears to have been engineered by the prison's warden."

The invasion will see other humans mutate into monsters, and part of the story will be finding out why that started happening in the first place.

The Callisto Protocol gameplay

The Callisto Protocol is a third-person survival-horror game that, like Dead Space before it, will crank up the action at times to deliver a tense and nail-biting gaming experience. Take a look at the gameplay reveal below to see for yourself.

There will be a nice mixture of enemies to keep things fresh as the game goes on, and combat will be a mixture of weapons and melee attacks. But if you were hoping to be able to just stick to the weapons then think again as ammunition will be low throughout, so you will need to conserve it for when you really need it.

And it looks as though enemies will be really tough on occasion, and even a single foe could end up causing you far more trouble than you imagined – we can't wait to get scared and frustrated by this game when it releases in December!

The Callisto Protocol trailer

Here is The Callisto Protocol announcement trailer that was first revealed at The Game Awards. While you wait for The Callisto Protocol release date on 2nd December, this should tide you over somewhat.

