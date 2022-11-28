To help bring this psychological horror to life is, by the looks of things, a talented cast list. Isaac Clarke was silent in the first Dead Space, but The Callisto Protocol looks to be a dialogue-fuelled, character-driven story straight from the start.

Krafton's The Callisto Protocol is looking to be one of the biggest and scariest blockbusters we've seen in a while, if the trailer is anything to go by. Continuing the sci-fi horror tradition of Dead Space (it's directed by Glen Schofield, Dead Space's co-creator), it's going to be a harrowing experience that - to use the old phrase - isn't for the faint hearted.

So, which actors are going to be breathing life into this new IP (which comes to us from Striking Distance Studios at Krafton), and do we know their familiar faces and voices? Keep reading to find out who's lending their talents to The Callisto Protocol, and where you might have seen or heard them before!

The Callisto Protocol cast list

Josh Duhamel and his character from The Callisto Protocol. Getty: Leon Bennett / Stringer

According to a few sources around the web, the voice cast for The Callisto Protocol are as follows:

Josh Duhamel as Jacob Lee

as Jacob Lee Karen Fukuhara as Dani Nakamura

as Dani Nakamura Sam Witwer as Captain Leon Ferris

We're sure there will be plenty more actors in the game, but this is the main cast (for now). We'll be sure to update this page when more names are confirmed.

Where do you recognise The Callisto Protocol voice actors from?

The game's star, Josh Duhamel (who plays the main character Jacob Lee), is a famous face whose career has spanned many a genre. He first gained fame as Leo du Pres in the sitcom All My Children, but has also made a name for himself in the nerdy world as William Lennox in the Transformers films and Sheldon Sampson in Jupiter's Legacy. He's also no stranger to video games, having appeared in 2015's Skylanders: SuperChargers, and 2017's Call of Duty: WWII.

Although this is Karen Fukuhara's first foray into gaming (she plays Dani Nakamura in The Callisto Protocol), she has also appeared in a few superhero franchises: as Katana in Suicide Squad, and Kimiko Miyashiro in The Boys. You might also recognise her voice as Glimmer in She-Ra and the Princesses of Power, and as Kipo in the young adult's show Kipo and the Age of Wonderbeasts. She also appeared in the film Bullet Train recently.

Karen Fukuhara and Sam Witwer. Getty: Laurent Viteur / Greg Doherty

Last but definitely not least, Sam Witwer (who plays Captain Leon Ferris) is no stranger to geek culture either. With roles in Battlestar Galactica, Smallville, Being Human, Riverdale and Supergirl, he is a very familiar face among sci-fi fans. He also played Mr Hyde in Once Upon a Time.

In terms of non-live action roles, you might know Witwer's voice from his extensive roles in the animated Star Wars franchise. Gamers might know him as Sith apprentice Starkiller in The Force Unleashed duology, or as protagonist Deacon St John in Days Gone. It's always nice to see him pop up.

We're sure there'll be plenty more familiar voices in the game, but those are the big stars! We keep this page updated as best we can when the floodgates open and more actors are revealed.

