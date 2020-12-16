Call of Duty Cold War and Warzone Season 1 update: what’s included

The Call of Duty: Warzone update 1.30 is here and you should be able to install it as soon as you boot up your console of choice and load the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and Warzone have been integrated with this update and there is a ton of new features and things available once it has been downloaded.

Here are the main details below and as you can see, this is no small patch with many significant inclusions – not least the all-new Battle Royale mode, Rebirth Island.

What’s new in Call of Duty season 1 patch update?

Maps

Rebirth Island

An all-new Battle Royale experience for Warzone.

Intense, close-quarters action with a 40-player count and similar play style to Mini BR.

New Gulag available in traditional Battle Royale modes.

Verdansk New Gulag

Prepare to be dragged to an interrogation room, strapped to a chair, and thrown into an all-new arena: a makeshift replica of the original Nuketown map layout with both home interiors and backyard barricaded off, focusing the duel to a confined central arena.

Events

Rebirth Island Seasonal Event

16 new challenges for those dropping into Rebirth Island for the first time to earn Calling Cards, Charms, Emblems, Stickers, a special “Noxious” LMG Blueprint and more, along with additional secrets to uncover!

Modes

Rebirth Island: Resurgence

Respawn every 30 seconds until the final circle, or the last squad is left standing.

Killing an enemy provides you with extreme clarity on where the rest of that enemy team is located.

The Gulag is closed during this event (likely for some deep fumigation).

Weapons

Black Ops Cold War weapons added:

6 Assault Rifles, including the new Groza AR in the Season One Battle Pass System

6 Submachine Guns, including the new Mac-10 SMG in the Season One Battle Pass System

4 Marksman (Tactical) Rifles

3 Light Machine Guns

3 Sniper Rifles

3 Pistols

2 Shotguns

3 Launchers, including the M79 Special launcher

1 Melee weapon

Operators

Stitch (Warsaw Pact)

Unlocked via Battle Pass Level 0. Legendary Operator Skin unlocked at Tier 100.

Vargas (Warsaw Pact)

Black Ops Cold War Operator available in Warzone starting in Season One.

Song (NATO)

Black Ops Cold War Operator available in Warzone starting in Season One.

Vehicles

Attack Helicopter

Similar to the regular Helicopter but with one major exception: Mounted on both side rails is a belt-fed minigun that can be controlled by squad members. Available on both Verdansk and Rebirth Island at the start of Season One.

Progression

Career

Added new Career menu to track progression from Military Ranks to Season and Prestige Levels. Progression menu removed from Barracks. See Global section above for full Cross-Game Progression and Prestige details.

Gunsmith

Attachments unlocked for Black Ops Cold War weapons will be available through the Gunsmith, allowing players to modify weapons for use within Warzone.

Challenges

Daily Challenges

Coming to Season One: Receive a set of 3 new Daily Challenges every day from across 3 categories: Reconnaissance, Combat, and Support. Swap Challenges in and out to suit your play style and optimize your progression.

Warzone Missions

Mastery Challenges and Missions from previous seasons remain available.

General

The Juggernaut reward from Subway and Stadium Easter Eggs has been removed.

“Strange Magic” / “Time of the Season” Watch won’t be visible through walls anymore.

Players will be longer be able to clip inside of Loadout packages.

Added collision to Airport to prevent an exploit.

Addressed an issue where Park or Baker Operator Skin listings could show a repeating “Name” skin that could kick the player back to the menu when hovered over.

Addressed instances where War Tracks could continue to play when exiting a vehicle.

Call of Duty release times

UK: 7am BST / UK

Europe: 8am CEST

East Coast: 2am EST

West Coast: 11pm on 15th December PST

For more gaming news, check out our video game release schedule for all upcoming games for all consoles.

