In Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, you'll be able to play fully-remade versions of the campaigns from the original GBA Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. The WayForward-developed remake is set to bring the classic strategy series from Fire Emblem team Intelligent Systems back in style.

At long last, Advance Wars is back, with the long-dormant franchise receiving a remake of its first two entries on Nintendo Switch.

Unfortunately, since its initial reveal, the game's release date has been put on indefinite hold following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Nintendo didn't want to release a game about war during the initial outbreak of that horrifying (and ongoing) moment in history.

You'll be able to play fully-remade versions of the campaigns from the original Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising, in one package, under the title Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp.

There have been rumours that the game may finally release soon. Keep an eye out on the Nintendo Direct airing 8th February to see for sure.

Here is everything we know about Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, including when its release date is, whether you can pre-order, and what to expect gameplay and story-wise.

There is currently no official release date for Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot on Nintendo Switch. It was meant to release in April 2022 but that was delayed indefinitely due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nintendo felt it was in poor taste to release a game about war following the outbreak of that conflict, a decision that it's hard to argue with.

Here in 2023, there have been rumours that the game could be due to release imminently, we'll update this page with new information once it becomes available.

Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. You'll never miss a thing... Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Can I pre-order Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp?

Here in the UK, you can place your Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order for £49.99 at GAME. It is worth bearing in mind that there is no confirmed release date for the game at the time of writing.

You can also add Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp to your wishlist through the Nintendo eShop on your Switch console, where the price is listed as £49.99. There is also a full product page on the Nintendo website, which includes lots of handy information about the game.

Fingers crossed that release date is confirmed soon so we can get those orders in.

Is there a trailer for Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp?

There is indeed a trailer for the Advance Wars remake, and you can take a look at it below!

Nintendo shared this neat description of the game: "Command an army in strategic, turn-based combat as a tactical adviser for the Orange Star Army. Your expertise is needed as you move land, air, and naval units across the battlefield. Take down enemy squads and capture towns and bases to secure victory and keep the peace.

"Keep an eye on the game-changing terrain and weather as you lead a variety of units across multiple maps. This remake features two campaigns that cover the events of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising!"

More like this

Hungry for more gaming? Visit our video game release schedule, or swing by our hubs for more Gaming and Technology news.

Looking for something to watch? Check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.