Next year, it's back once more for a 14-week stint in the spring. Michael O’Reilly takes on the role of Johnny Castle, while Kira Malou reprises Baby.

Dirty Dancing needs little introduction. The hit coming-of-age film following 17-year-old Frances 'Baby' Houseman's holiday romance first graced our screens in 1987. It later hit the West End in 2006, running for five years, and then returned in 2013 and 2022 for shorter runs.

The show's iconic scenes and songs will soon see you having the time of your life. Sorry, we couldn't resist! But in all seriousness, it's a great time to book to see this popular show. Thanks to London Theatre Direct's Cyber Monday sale, you can save on tickets until 5th December.

Buy tickets to Dirty Dancing shows in 2023 from £22.50

For more offers to close out the Black Friday shopping weekend, head to our Cyber Monday UK live blog.

How to save on Dirty Dancing tickets this Cyber Monday

In London Theatre Direct's Cyber Monday sale, you can snap up tickets to 2023's Dirty Dancing performances from £22.50, saving you up to £78. Plus, on selected seats, there's also no booking fee!

You'll need to book by 5th December to take advantage of this deal.

Buy tickets to Dirty Dancing shows in 2023 from £22.50

To get you in the mood for summer at Kellerman's resort, you can rent or buy Dirty Dancing the movie via Amazon Prime Video, too.

Everything you need to know about the Dirty Dancing musical

The show is running for 14 weeks, from 29th January 2023 to April 29th 2023 at the Dominion Theatre. This makes it a great Christmas gift, as recipients won't have long to wait until they're happily singing along to the show's 35 musical numbers.

The show runs Monday-Thursday at 7:30pm, Friday at 5pm and 8:30pm, and Saturdays at 3pm for the matinee performance, and 7:30pm for the evening performance. It lasts 2 hours and 10 minutes, including a 20-minute interval.

More like this

Big fans will already know that the storyline includes some adult details, so this show is recommended for ages 14+.

The closest underground station is Tottenham Court Road, which is served by the Central, Northern and Elizabeth lines, making it a doddle to get to. In Fitzrovia or Soho, you'll also find plenty of places for dinner or a pre-theatre drink.

Advertisement

Musical theatre fan? Don't miss our Black Friday theatre ticket deals guide, or our rundown of the best West End shows.