How to get Gareth Malone tickets for his sing-a-long UK tour
Gareth Malone is touring the UK with his exciting new show, Sing-Along-A-Gareth: 50 Years of Song. Here's how to get tickets today.
Following the immense success of his previous tours, choirmaster Gareth Malone is back, this time with his Sing-Along-A-Gareth: 50 Years of Song UK tour.
The UK tour will delve into Malone's musical journey, and it invites audiences to sing along to hits from the last 50 years.
Few people can be described as a 'nation's sweetheart' – but we certainly think Malone is one of them; after decades spent inspiring choirs in schools, workplaces and communities, this UK tour is an immersive celebration of music.
Sing-Along-A-Gareth: 50 Years of Song blends biography and music, as the show includes the very first record Malone bought to party hits he loves.
So, warm up those vocal chords! Here's how to buy tickets today.
Buy Gareth Malone tickets at Ticketmaster
Are you a fan of the theatre? Take a look at the best West End shows, plus how to get last-minute London theatre tickets.
Where is Gareth Malone touring in 2025?
Malone is playing 15 venues across the UK this year, and you can check them all out below.
Full list of Gareth Malone UK tour dates and venues:
- 2nd Nov 2025 — Cheltenham Town Hall, Cheltenham
- 3rd Nov 2025 — New Theatre, Cardiff
- 8th Nov 2025 — Pyramid and Parr Hall, Warrington
- 10th Nov 2025 — Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge
- 13th Nov 2025 — Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow
- 16th Nov 2025 — De Montford Hall, Leicester
- 17th Nov 2025 — Grand Opera House, York
- 18th Nov 2025 — Venue Cymru, Llandudno
- 19th Nov 2025 — Storyhouse, Chester
- 26th Nov 2025 — The Queens Theatre, Barnstaple
- 27th Nov 2025 — Royal and Derngate, Northampton
- 28th Nov 2025 — Bournemouth Pavilion, Bournemouth
- 29th Nov 2025 — Theatre Royal, Brighton
- 2nd Dec 2025 — Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham
- 3rd Dec 2025 — Wycombe Swan Theatre, High Wycombe
By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
How to get Gareth Malone sing-a-long UK tour tickets
Like we saw with Brian Cox's UK tour, there wasn't a pre-sale for Malone's sing-a-long shows, just one general sale.
This general sale will go live this morning (Thursday 26th June) at 10am.
Buy Gareth Malone tickets at Ticketmaster
Have you heard it's now your last chance to secure this £1.99 a month Disney Plus UK deal?