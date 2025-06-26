Few people can be described as a 'nation's sweetheart' – but we certainly think Malone is one of them; after decades spent inspiring choirs in schools, workplaces and communities, this UK tour is an immersive celebration of music.

Sing-Along-A-Gareth: 50 Years of Song blends biography and music, as the show includes the very first record Malone bought to party hits he loves.

So, warm up those vocal chords! Here's how to buy tickets today.

Buy Gareth Malone tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is Gareth Malone touring in 2025?

Malone is playing 15 venues across the UK this year, and you can check them all out below.

2nd Nov 2025 — Cheltenham Town Hall, Cheltenham

3rd Nov 2025 — New Theatre, Cardiff

8th Nov 2025 — Pyramid and Parr Hall, Warrington

10th Nov 2025 — Cambridge Corn Exchange, Cambridge

13th Nov 2025 — Pavilion Theatre, Glasgow

16th Nov 2025 — De Montford Hall, Leicester

17th Nov 2025 — Grand Opera House, York

18th Nov 2025 — Venue Cymru, Llandudno

19th Nov 2025 — Storyhouse, Chester

26th Nov 2025 — The Queens Theatre, Barnstaple

27th Nov 2025 — Royal and Derngate, Northampton

28th Nov 2025 — Bournemouth Pavilion, Bournemouth

29th Nov 2025 — Theatre Royal, Brighton

2nd Dec 2025 — Birmingham Town Hall, Birmingham

3rd Dec 2025 — Wycombe Swan Theatre, High Wycombe

How to get Gareth Malone sing-a-long UK tour tickets

Like we saw with Brian Cox's UK tour, there wasn't a pre-sale for Malone's sing-a-long shows, just one general sale.

This general sale will go live this morning (Thursday 26th June) at 10am.

