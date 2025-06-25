Award winning actor Brian Cox — perhaps best known for his role as Logan Roy in Succession — is heading on his first-ever one-man show this autumn.

The It's All About Me! UK tour will be stopping at 18 venues, starting at Northampton’s Royal & Derngate Theatre and concluding at the Adelphi Theatre in London's West End.

Cox's one-man show will take audiences on a journey through his life, from the backstreets of Dundee to the bright lights of Hollywood. As an Emmy Award, Olivier Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner, Cox's 65-year acting career has been nothing short of incredible.

Speaking about the tour, Cox said: "I am looking forward to this tour as it marks something a little different for me – sharing the stage with myself. As the title indicates, the show will focus more than ever on my life and career. In the second half, the tables are turned and the audience will have the chance to put their questions to me. It should be a lot of fun".

Buy Brian Cox tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is Brian Cox touring in 2025?

The Troy actor is visiting 18 venues across the UK this autumn, and we've included them below.

Full list of Brian Cox UK tour dates and venues:

How to get Brian Cox It's All About Me! UK tour tickets

There aren't any pre-sales for Cox's UK tour like we need with a lot of musicians, there is just the general on sale which will take place from 10am today (Wednesday 25th June).

Authors

Laura Wybrow
