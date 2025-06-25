Cox's one-man show will take audiences on a journey through his life, from the backstreets of Dundee to the bright lights of Hollywood. As an Emmy Award, Olivier Award, and Screen Actors Guild Award winner, Cox's 65-year acting career has been nothing short of incredible.

Speaking about the tour, Cox said: "I am looking forward to this tour as it marks something a little different for me – sharing the stage with myself. As the title indicates, the show will focus more than ever on my life and career. In the second half, the tables are turned and the audience will have the chance to put their questions to me. It should be a lot of fun".

Buy Brian Cox tickets at Ticketmaster

Where is Brian Cox touring in 2025?

The Troy actor is visiting 18 venues across the UK this autumn, and we've included them below.

1st Oct 2025 — Royal and Derngate, Northampton

2nd Oct 2025 — Hippodrome, Bristol

3rd Oct 2025 — Corn Exchange, Ipswich

5th Oct 2025 — Playhouse, Edinburgh

8th Oct 2025 — Caird Hall, Dundee

12th Oct 2025 — Brighton Dome, Brighton

14th Oct 2025 — Royal Concert Hall, Nottingham

17th Oct 2025 — Plymouth Pavilions, Plymouth

20th Oct 2025 — Southend Cliffs Pavilion, Southend-On-Sea

22nd Oct 2025 — Bournemouth International Centre, Bournemouth

24th Oct 2025 — Tyne Theatre, Newcastle-Upon-Tyne

27th Oct 2025 — Bridgewater Hall, Manchester

28th Oct 2025 — Barbican, York

4th Nov 2025 — Adelphi Theatre, London

How to get Brian Cox It's All About Me! UK tour tickets

There aren't any pre-sales for Cox's UK tour like we need with a lot of musicians, there is just the general on sale which will take place from 10am today (Wednesday 25th June).

