The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. Technology
  3. Cyber Monday
  4. Cyber Monday’s top laptop deals for 2021: ASUS, Samsung, HP and more
  We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Cyber Monday’s top laptop deals for 2021: ASUS, Samsung, HP and more

The deals continue for Cyber Monday 2021. Looking for a laptop? Here are today's top offers from ASUS, HP, Samsung and more.

Cyber Monday laptop deals

Published:

We’re rounding off the Black Friday sales with Cyber Monday. Historically an online-only event, Cyber Monday is now an extension of the Black Friday deals in-store and on the web. Still on the hunt for a great laptop deal? You’re in the right place.

Advertisement

Right now is the best time of year to take the plunge and update your tech set-up, with literally hundreds of discounts available across all kinds of devices, and laptops, in particular, are seeing some of the biggest discounts across the board. Unsurprisingly, laptops topped the charts of the most in-demand product groups last Black Friday.

Like us, we’re sure your inbox is exploding with emails and offers. So, skip the legwork and scroll down below to see our expert pick of the best laptop deals you will find today, and keep this tab open as we will be constantly updating this article throughout the day with the best Cyber Monday laptop deals.

Looking for live updates? Head to our Cyber Monday deals blog.

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals

If you’re keen to keep costs down, don’t miss our best budget laptops guide for advice on buying at the affordable end of the market.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14-inch Full HD Laptop | £429 £327 at Very (save £102 or 24%)

Lenovo-laptop

What’s the deal: Nab yourself over £100 off of this Lenovo Ideapad at Very.

Why we chose it: Lenovo are a brand that knows a thing or two about crafting a decent laptop, and you could do far worse than checking out the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14-inch Full HD Laptop, even without this massive saving included in the price. It’s a stylish, affordable laptop that looks more expensive than it is.

HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop | £239.99 £149.99 at Amazon (save £90 or 38%)

hp-chromebook-laptop

What’s the deal: Get £90 off the RRP of the HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop at Amazon, which saves you 38%.

Why we chose it: There’s more than a third off this great laptop – and that level of discount is never something to ignore.  This really is a great saving on the HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop, which is a sturdy and reliable piece of tech that would be ideal for teens or students.

HP Chromebook 11.6-inch laptop | £199 £139.99 at Amazon (save £60 or 30%)

hp-laptop

What’s the deal: Grab yourself a saving of 30% (or £60) on the HP Chromebook 11.6-inch laptop – down from £199 to £139.99.

Advertisement

Why we chose it: Very similar to the last deal, only this is the HP Chromebook to get if you want a smaller laptop to be on the go with and makes a great first laptop for school kids and teens.

ASUS VivoBook 15-inch laptop | £579 £469 at Very (save £110 or 19%)

asus-laptop

What’s the deal: There is a total saving of 19% here with the 15-inch ASUS VivoBook down from £579 to £469.

Why we chose it: ASUS is an extremely popular laptop brand, so spotting a deal with a saving that tops £100 should put this high on your consideration list – and this laptop in particular features a Full HD SVA screen, making it great for streaming.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go Laptop | £399 £349 at Very (save £50 or 13%)

samsung-laptop

What’s the deal: Very has dropped the price of the Samsung Galaxy Book Go Laptop down from £399 to £149, which works out at a 13% discount.

Why we chose it: The Samsung Galaxy Book Go Laptop is an affordable, stylish laptop that’s lightweight and boasts good battery life. It also features a 180-degree hinge allowing the laptop to lie flat on a surface. If that ticks your boxes, it’s now even more affordable this Cyber Monday.

Dell Inspiron 15-3501 Laptop | £599 £499 at Very (save £100 or 16%)

dell inspiron

What’s the deal: The Dell Inspiron 15-3501 has seen a reduction of £100, a great saving for a top brand.

Why we chose it:  This Dell Inspiron is designed to be the perfect all-rounder laptop for those who need a decent machine for tasks like word processing, web browsing and streaming, and now, with £100 off, it’s a great Cyber Monday deal.

HP Victus 16-e0019na Gaming Laptop | £849 £749 at Very (save £100 or 12%)

Victus 16-e0019na Gaming Laptop

What’s the deal: An HP laptop that is perfect for gaming has been reduced over at Very by £100, coming down in price from £849 to £749.

Why we chose it: Gaming laptops are becoming more and more popular, giving gamers the power and displays they need to get the most out of PC gaming. If you want to move into the PC gaming world, then you will need a powerful laptop to do it, and this is certainly one of those.

ASUS 15.6-inch ChromeBook | £299.99 £199 at Amazon (save £100.99 or 34%)

ASUS 15.6 ChromeBook

What’s the deal: ASUS has had their C523NA Chromebook reduced by £100.99 (or 34%) for Cyber Monday.

Why we chose it: ASUS have a great reputation for making reliable laptops, and this is a solid, affordable Chromebook which ideal for everyday use, such as streaming or browsing the web. It’s now that bit more affordable, thanks to Cyber Monday.

When do Cyber Monday laptop deals end?

Most laptop deals out there will come to a close at midnight tonight.

Whereas Black Friday runs longer than ever now, it is far more than just one day. Cyber Monday generally just sticks to its day. So the deals for it will, by and large, only be available today, so be ready to act fast when you see a stellar saving.

For the latest news and expert tips on getting the best discounts this year, take a look at our best Cyber Monday deals coverage.

Tags

Spring_RT_1200x800_Marchv2
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today
faitlkneel_1

Promoted by RadioTimes.com:

Garden in comfort and save over £10 on this Garden Kneeler

Read More