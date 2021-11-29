Cyber Monday’s top laptop deals for 2021: ASUS, Samsung, HP and more

We’re rounding off the Black Friday sales with Cyber Monday. Historically an online-only event, Cyber Monday is now an extension of the Black Friday deals in-store and on the web. Still on the hunt for a great laptop deal? You’re in the right place.

Right now is the best time of year to take the plunge and update your tech set-up, with literally hundreds of discounts available across all kinds of devices, and laptops, in particular, are seeing some of the biggest discounts across the board. Unsurprisingly, laptops topped the charts of the most in-demand product groups last Black Friday.

Like us, we’re sure your inbox is exploding with emails and offers. So, skip the legwork and scroll down below to see our expert pick of the best laptop deals you will find today, and keep this tab open as we will be constantly updating this article throughout the day with the best Cyber Monday laptop deals.

Best Cyber Monday laptop deals

If you’re keen to keep costs down, don’t miss our best budget laptops guide for advice on buying at the affordable end of the market.

What’s the deal: Nab yourself over £100 off of this Lenovo Ideapad at Very.

Why we chose it: Lenovo are a brand that knows a thing or two about crafting a decent laptop, and you could do far worse than checking out the Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14-inch Full HD Laptop, even without this massive saving included in the price. It’s a stylish, affordable laptop that looks more expensive than it is.

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 14-inch Full HD Laptop | £429 £327 at Very (save £102 or 24%)

What’s the deal: Get £90 off the RRP of the HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop at Amazon, which saves you 38%.

Why we chose it: There’s more than a third off this great laptop – and that level of discount is never something to ignore. This really is a great saving on the HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop, which is a sturdy and reliable piece of tech that would be ideal for teens or students.

HP Chromebook 14-inch Laptop | £239 £149.99 at Amazon (save £90 or 38%)

HP Chromebook 11.6-inch laptop | £199 £139.99 at Amazon (save £60 or 30%)

What’s the deal: Grab yourself a saving of 30% (or £60) on the HP Chromebook 11.6-inch laptop – down from £199 to £139.99.

Why we chose it: Very similar to the last deal, only this is the HP Chromebook to get if you want a smaller laptop to be on the go with and makes a great first laptop for school kids and teens.