Cyber Monday iPad deals 2021: last chance to save over £392 on the new iPad Pro

Cyber Monday is the perfect time to find amazing deals on Apple products. You can make great savings on iPhones, Airpods, Apple Watches and iPads. So, if you want to purchase an Apple product, now is the time to do it.

As the demand for iPads doesn’t seem to decrease over the years, our expert team has hunted down all the very best iPad deals for Cyber Monday. The only problem is, there are so many deals at this time of year, it can get a little overwhelming. If you’re wondering what’s actually a good saving and what isn’t, don’t worry – we have made sure to only include the very best, genuine deals for you.

If you’re open to other brands, you could also take a look at our best tablet deals page instead.

Usually, the newer Apple models don’t tend to have big discounts. However, this year, the very latest products the tech giant announced at its September event, such as the new iPad Pro, 9th generation iPad and the new iPad mini 6, have been discounted for Cyber Monday. Although it’s worth noting there are limited discounts for the iPad Air, iPad mini 6 and 9th generation iPad, but lots of great discounts for the new iPad Pro. You can save up to £70 at Very and get £392 off of the Apple iPad Pro 11-inch 3rd generation 2T (2021) on Amazon.

Now, you may have decided you want an iPad and you want to get it now to make the most of the offers, but you don’t know which one is best for you. If that is the case, take a look at our iPad Pro vs iPad Air page for an in-depth analysis. Once you’ve decided which model you want, come back here to find the best deal for it.

Looking for the latest updates? Head to our live Cyber Monday deals coverage.

The best Cyber Monday iPad deals right now

Apple iPad Pro (2021)

The biggest, most powerful option in the iPad family, the Pro, is for those who need more computing power and storage space. The latest Pro comes in two size options, a 12.9-inch version and an 11-inch version. During testing, the larger model really impressed our reviewer, bagging a rare five-star rating.

Read the full iPad Pro review here or check out the links below for the best deals right now.

Apple iPad Air (2020)

Apple

The iPad Air is a slightly older member of the current line-up and takes a place between the standard iPad and the iPad Pro. It impressed our reviewer with its fast and responsive display and is still a fantastic option for iPad fans.

Take a look at our full iPad Air review here, or check out the best deals below.

Apple iPad Mini 6

Olly Curtis/Getty Images

The iPad mini made its return at Apple’s September event and has impressed our reviewers since. Starting at £479, this compact member of the iPad family is ideal for on-the-go workers.

Read our full iPad mini 6 review here or check out the very best Cyber Monday deals below.

iPad 10.2″

The standard iPad is the bread and butter, mid-sized offering. Starting from just £319, there are nine generations of standard iPad and the chance to customise yours with additional memory, cases and keyboards.

For more on the iPad, take a look at our full iPad review, or check out deals below.

Should you buy an iPad this Cyber Monday?

As you can see from the deals listed above, there are savings to be made on iPads for Cyber Monday. The best deals are mostly on the iPad Pro, so if you wanted to get your hands on one of them, now is definitely the time to do it. It is still worthwhile trying to get a deal on the other models too, but due to the discount it might be best to take a look at the iPad Pro if you think that may be a better option for you. Alternatively, there is always the opportunity to purchase a reconditioned iPad.

The best Cyber Monday reconditioned iPad deals

To celebrate Cyber Monday, MusicMagpie are offering money off the following reconditioned iPads:

How to get a good iPad deal on Cyber Monday

Check prices on Amazon. It’s always good to shop around, but starting with Amazon is a tried and tested way to get good deals on Cyber Monday.

It’s always good to shop around, but starting with Amazon is a tried and tested way to get good deals on Cyber Monday. Don’t rely on one site or retailer. This may sound slightly contradictory, but shopping around can often bag you the best deals online. While Amazon is often a great place to start, make sure you check with competing retailers like AO, Currys PC World and John Lewis before committing to a big purchase.

This may sound slightly contradictory, but shopping around can often bag you the best deals online. While Amazon is often a great place to start, make sure you check with competing retailers like AO, Currys PC World and John Lewis before committing to a big purchase. Use price tracking tools. Tools like CamelCamelCamel to track Amazon pricing and ensure you’re getting a good deal.

Tools like CamelCamelCamel to track Amazon pricing and ensure you’re getting a good deal. Sign up for newsletters. Tech and deals newsletters can be great signposts for the biggest Black Friday savings. Try our newsletter, which you can sign up for below.

Tech and deals newsletters can be great signposts for the biggest Black Friday savings. Try our newsletter, which you can sign up for below. Check social media. Some deals may be teased on social media during big sale events ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out.

Some deals may be teased on social media during big sale events ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out. Compare online and in-store prices. If you’re shopping in-store, it can be good to check online prices with the same retailer. The fast-moving nature of big sales can mean that in-store and online prices occasionally move out of synch, so it’s a good way to make sure you’re getting the best deal from the retailer you choose.

