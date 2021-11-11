This Black Friday Nintendo Switch phone bundle will save you over £100

Virgin Media this morning announced some eye-watering Black Friday phone bundle deals. The discounts cover handsets and SIM-only plans, with a host of popular products appearing in the bundles – including Apple AirPods, Nintendo Switch and more.

Arguably the most eye-catching Black Friday deals are the new data plans, with one offering 100GB of data for just £16 per month. We’ll explore these discounts in more detail later.

In terms of connectivity, it’s worth noting that Virgin Media doesn’t maintain its own physical network; instead, it uses the EE and Vodafone networks. Those two networks respectively finished first and second in the latest network testing from RootMetrics – so you’re likely to get a reliable connection from a Virgin Media SIM.

The RadioTimes.com team has picked out some of the best new Virgin Media phone offers below, including big bundles, handset-included plans and Black Friday SIM-only deals.

Looking for more offers? Along with some epic Black Friday phone deals, Virgin Media has launched some brilliant Black Friday broadband deals.

Shop the Virgin Media Black Friday sale

Save up to £100 with these Virgin Media Black Friday bundle deals

Save £108 with this Oppo Find X3 Lite and Nintendo Switch bundle

This appealing Black Friday bundle sees the Oppo Find X3 Lite paired with Nintendo’s hybrid games console – the Nintendo Switch.

Starting at just £25 a month (2GB of phone data) for the bundle, this is an eye-catching deal. For £30 a month, you’ll get 100GB of data, and for £35, you’ll get unlimited data.

These data-rich plans open up an interesting option for keen mobile gamers, who will be able to connect their Switch to the internet using their data-laden phone as a hotspot.

The recent refresh of the Switch – the Nintendo Switch OLED – reminded us just what a versatile and fun gaming system the Switch is. For more on Nintendo Switch gaming, take a look at our full Nintendo Switch OLED review.

Oppo Find X3 Lite and Nintendo Switch bundle | from £25 per month (save £108)

iPhone 12 mini and second-generation AirPods

Another appetising bundle – this offering from Virgin Media pairs the pocketable iPhone 12 mini with second-generation AirPods. These products are a match made in heaven – pairing them is simple, and the AirPods have several quality of life features (like auto-pause) that work best with iPhones.

Prices start at £28 per month with 2GB of data. The same bundle with 100GB of data costs £33, and unlimited data costs £38 per month in the Black Friday sale.

Save £324 on Samsung Galaxy S21

You can pick up the Samsung Galaxy S21 with a whopping 100GB of data from just £29 per month, with no up-front costs, plus a free basic case. That deal includes unlimited calls and texts. Go a little further to £34 per month, and Virgin Media is offering unlimited data too!

The cheapest option starts at just £24 per month for an S21 handset with 4GB of data, but in terms of value, the extra £5 for another 96GB of data is a lot more for your money.

As for the handset itself – the Samsung Galaxy S21 is a fantastic all-round performer. It packs an impressive camera, capable of professional-looking shots and a powerful Exynos 2100 chipset.

For more on the S21, take a look at our iPhone 12 vs Samsung Galaxy S21 comparison. Follow the link below for purchase info and options.

Samsung Galaxy S21 (128GB) | from £24 per month, no upfront cost (save £324 – Virgin Media’s lowest ever price)

Save £216 on Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra

Want a little more power? The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra could be the phone for you, and now it’s got a hefty Black Friday discount courtesy of Virgin Media.

Prices start at £38 per month with no up-front costs and includes 2GB of data. However, pay £43 a month, and this Black Friday deal will serve up a huge 100GB of data.

We were hugely impressed by the S21 Ultra in testing. Thanks to its excellent camera, display, and usability, it bagged a rare five-star rating in our full Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (128GB) | from £38 per month, no upfront cost (save £216 – Virgin Media’s lowest ever price)

Save £72 on iPhone 12

If you prefer Apple’s iOS system to Android phones, then Virgin Media’s Black Friday deals still have options for you. You can bag an iPhone 12 for just £28 a month with no up-front costs.

For £33 per month, you can get the same iPhone 12 but with a whopping 100GB of data to keep you surfing and swiping wherever you go. For £38 per month, you’ll get unlimited data.

In terms of the handset, the iPhone 12 is another fantastic all-rounder. Our experts gave it a four and a half star rating in our full iPhone 12 review.

Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) | from £28 a month, no upfront cost (save £72 – Virgin Media’s lowest ever price)

Samsung Galaxy A12 and Samsung Chromebook bundle

This bundle offers up a Samsung Galaxy A12 and a Samsung Chromebook 4 – with plans starting at just £19 per month. There are no up-front costs, and the tempting Black Friday deal offers this bundle plus 100GB of data for just £24. £29 will get you unlimited data.

This is a simple laptop for basic everyday use and not one suitable for power users. However, it’s an ideal machine for word-processing, web surfing, streaming TV and more.

Samsung Galaxy A12 and Samsung Chromebook 4 bundle | from £19 per month, no upfront cost (Virgin Media’s lowest ever price)

SIM-only deals

Getty Images

Virgin Media’s Black Friday deals aren’t just on handset-included plans, there are also some great SIM-only deals that also include huge data packages.

Two 24-month SIM-only plans are on the table – the first costs just £6 per month for unlimited calls and texts and 5GB of data. The second plan costs just £16 per month for a huge 100GB of data.

Shop Virgin Media SIM-only plans

For more on smartphones, check out our best smartphone guide.