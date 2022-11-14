Sky is clearly in the festive spirit early this year, as it's offering deals across TV, mobile, broadband and more, with some offers being the lowest-ever price.

One of the most anticipated sales of the year is here: the Sky Black Friday deals — and it’s not even the official Black Friday day yet!

Before we get into the savings, however, let us first give a quick overview of how Sky works.

If you’ve been keeping up to date with the broadcaster over the last few years, you’ll have noticed its services have gone through a couple of changes and improvements, the most recent being the launch of Sky Stream.

Back in the middle of October, Sky released Sky Stream in the UK. It’s a new service which allows you to stream all of your favourite shows in one place without needing a satellite dish. It’s not to be confused with Sky Q, which is a traditional box which needs a satellite dish to use. Sky Q isn’t included in these Black Friday deals.

Sky Stream offers the complete Sky Glass interface, including full use of features like voice control and ‘Restart’.

‘What is Sky Glass?’ we hear you ask. Sky Glass is a 4K TV set with six powerful speakers and Dolby Atmos sound.

There are also Black Friday savings on Sky Broadband, Netflix, Sky TV, and the Samsung Galaxy S22+. Let’s check them out.

Shop all Sky Black Friday deals

Are you a sports fan? Be sure to take a look at the best Sky Sports offers for November.

Best Sky Black Friday deals on Sky Glass, Stream and TV packages

Sky/HBO

Sky Glass, Sky TV & Netflix | from £39 £36 per month

This is Sky’s lowest-ever price on this bundle. There’s just a £10 upfront fee instead of £20, and an 18-month contract. You can choose between a 43-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch TV, and in multiple colours like ceramic white, dusty pink, and anthracite black.

Buy Sky Glass, Sky TV & Netflix from £36 per month at Sky

Sky Stream, Sky TV, Netflix and Superfast Broadband | £39 per month

With this deal, you can get Sky TV and Netflix streamed straight to your TV — you don’t need a Sky Glass TV — over Sky Superfast Broadband. Enjoy great shows on Netflix like Formula 1: Drive to Survive and Stranger Things, as well as the best Sky Originals like Chernobyl and Riviera. Who said the winter months had to be miserable? We have a whole lot of telly to catch up on!

Buy Sky Stream, Sky TV, Netflix and Superfast Broadband for £39 per month at Sky

Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with 60GB data | £25 per month

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is the middle child of the S22 range; it sits between the standard Samsung Galaxy S22 and the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra. We gave it a solid 4.4 star rating out of five when we reviewed it back in February, and now it can be yours for just £40 per month in Sky’s Black Friday sale. This smartphone has a great camera, amazing display, and plenty of power — with a larger battery than the standard S22. So, if you’ve been wanting to get this device for a while, now’s the perfect opportunity.

Buy the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus with 60GB data for £25 per month at Sky

Sky Stream, Sky TV & Netflix | £26 £25 per month

This next deal gets you Sky Stream, Sky TV and Netflix streamed straight to your TV, without the need for Sky Glass, over WiFi. It’s an 18-month contract, and there’s a one-off set-up fee of £39.95. For just £25 per month, this particular offer is very tempting, given how many great things we’ve seen about the new season of The Crown on social media…

More like this

Buy Sky Stream, Sky TV & Netflix for £25 per month at Sky

Superfast Broadband | £23 per month

Another lowest-ever price from Sky: get Superfast Broadband for £23 per month in this Black Friday sale. The broadband has an average download speed of 36Mb/s, and there’s a minimum term of 18-months, but you’ll get Sky Pay As You Talk included for the entirety of your contract. If you haven’t heard of Sky Pay As You Talk before, it’s a deal where you only pay for the calls you make, so no extra cost will be added onto your package.

Buy Superfast Broadband for £23 per month at Sky

Ultrafast Broadband | £30 per month

Get even faster Broadband with this Sky deal. Sky terms this Broadband ‘go lightning-fast’, as it has an average download speed of 145Mb/s.

Buy Ultrafast Broadband for £30 per month at Sky

Sky Glass, Sky TV, Netflix & Superfast Broadband | from £45 per month

This is one hefty deal, and one of Sky’s lowest-ever prices. You’ll get a Sky Glass 4K TV, as well as Sky TV, Netflix and Superfast Broadband for just £45 per month. Like the previous offer, you’ll get to choose the size and colour of the Sky Glass TV.

Buy Sky Glass, Sky TV, Netflix & Superfast Broadband from £45 per month at Sky

15GB 25GB of data | £12 per month

With Sky’s SIM-only deals, select the 15GB data plan and get 10GB extra data. And if, once you’ve selected this plan, you realise you need more or less data, don’t worry! You can swap to a new plan as you’re not tied in for a certain number of months.

Get 25GB of data for £12 per month at Sky

Shop all Sky Black Friday deals

Advertisement

Have you been making the most of the Black Friday sales? Check out our 'When is Black Friday 2022?' explainer and the best F1 merchandise deals.