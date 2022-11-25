We can't believe it either. All you need to do is subscribe to a minimum of 10 coffee deliveries and the machine is available for only £1. That's a saving of £299 on the most expensive in the range — the A Modo Mio Voicy machine which usually would set you back £300.

Calling all coffee lovers! We can't espresso enough what a good Black Friday deal this is. Lavazza has a deal on right now where you can get your hands on an A Modo Mio coffee machine for just £1.

Kitchen appliances are always popular on Black Friday, and it can be hard to separate the good deals from the duds. Our experts have been covering Black Friday for many years, and they think this is one of the best savings so far this year.

Unlike many deals we've seen which are restricted to older product models, Lavazza is running this on the whole range of A Modo Mio coffee pod machines. Our friends over at BBCGoodFood.com gave the Deséa model five stars, describing it as "practically perfect in every way". Now that's a ringing endorsement! If you want more information read the full A Modo Mio Deséa review. They also included the Jolie model in their best coffee machines as a star buy on the best affordable coffee pod machine list.

So, without further ado, here's how to get your hands on a Lavazza coffee machine for only £1.

Get this Lavazza coffee machines deal now

Lavazza Black Friday deal: how to get a coffee machine for only £1

To gain access to this deal, you need to subscribe to a minimum of 10 coffee capsule deliveries from Lavazza. Each pack of capsules contains 16 pods.

The capsules cost £4.99 each, and come in a wide range depending on your coffee needs. From the smooth and sweet Lungo Dolce pods, which have a lower intensity and are best enjoyed from a large mug, to the super strong Intenso pods which have a spicy aroma and lasting after-taste. All of Lavazza's coffee pods are recyclable.

When you've got 10 pods in your cart, coming to £49.99 you can grab your machine for just £1. So that's £50.99 for up to £350 worth of products.

Whether you're a recent coffee convert, or looking to upgrade your current machine, this really is a fab-brew-lous deal.

Get this Lavazza coffee machines deal now

