Last-minute Black Friday and Cyber Monday tech deals still live now

Retailers slashed prices with gusto across Black Friday and Cyber Monday, with most discounts coming to an end at midnight on Monday (yesterday). However, if you’re still on the hunt for a bargain, we’ve tracked down some surviving discounts that you can pick up today.

Advertisement

There are still some great deals available from Amazon, Currys, Argos and more retailers across a wide range of tech categories. For example, one of our top picks on TVs is still on sale. That’s the Samsung AU8000 smart TV, which is still a third cheaper.

So if you’re still shopping, we’ve tracked down some of the most desirable deals available today, to help you save your cash. Plus, we’ve listed some of the biggest sales still live.

Has Black Friday finished?

Black Friday took place on Friday 26th November, and Cyber Monday followed yesterday. While some deals have now passed, the below retailers and brands still have sales live. Scroll down for our top picks of the discounts still live today, too. We’ve found fantastic deals on TVs, phones, laptops and streaming services.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales still live today:

Phone deals available today

OnePlus Nord 2 | £469 £419 on Amazon (save £50 or 11%)

What’s the deal: This is a great opportunity to save £50 on the highly-rated OnePlus Nord 2. That’s an 11% saving.

Why we chose it: The OnePlus Nord 2 is one of the best mid-rangers on the market right now, so if you’re looking for a phone in this price bracket, you can’t go far wrong. Now, you can pick it up for 11% less.

OnePlus Nord 2 | £469 £419 on Amazon (save £50 or 11%)

Honor 50 | £449.99 £349.99 (save £100 or 22%)

What’s the deal: This limited time offer on the Honor 50 sees the phone discounted by a huge 22%, with a £100 saving.

Why we chose it: Today’s the last chance to grab this offer for now and it’s a good one. Our tech team have been hands-on with the Honor 50 and were impressed by its appealing display and functionality. It’s a really new phone too, so getting this discount is a real coup.

Honor 50 | £449.99 £349.99 (save £100 or 22%)

Motorola Edge 20 Pro | £649.99 £539.97 (save £110.02 or 17%)

What’s the deal: You can still save over £110 on the Motorola Edge 20 Pro right now, on Amazon. That’s a 17% saving.

Why we chose it: For more on Motorola’s Edge 20 phone series, take a look at our full Motorola Edge 20 review. Our reviewers loved the display but found the standard phone lacked in some departments. Of course, the Pro is a little more powerful and aims to make up for some of those short-comings. This is a good opportunity to pick it up for less.

Motorola Edge 20 Pro | £649.99 £539.97 (save £110.02 or 17%)

Nokia XR20 64GB | £399.99 £319 (save £81 or 20%)

What’s the deal: You can save £80 on the rugged XR20 from Nokia – it’s down to £319 via Laptops Direct. That’s a 20% saving.

Why we chose it: Nokia was historically known for making rugged, hard-wearing phones, and now the brand has come up with a rugged smartphone. It comes with an extended three-year warranty, too, showing just how confident Nokia is in that durability.

If you want to pay monthly, there’s also a good alternative listed below via Fonehouse.

Nokia XR20 64GB | £399.99 £319 (save £81 or 20%)

Nokia XR20 | £0 up-front and £26 per month

Laptop and tablet deals available today

What’s the deal: This is a great opportunity to get one third off this flexible, useful Lenovo IdeaPad. That’s a £100 discount.

Why we chose it: The IdeaPad isn’t the most powerful laptop tablet out there, but it’s portable, affordable and ideal for light day-to-day computing. Think word processing, streaming video and surfing the web. The ability to fold the screen back and use it as a tablet is another great feature.

What’s the deal: You can save a whopping £250 on this Huawei MateBook 14. That’s a 26% saving.

Why we chose it: This is a chance to make a huge saving on this powerful Huawei Matebook 14. It’s a 2021 model, so it’s up to date and packs 8GB of RAM and 512GB of SSD.

What’s the deal: This is a great chance to make a saving on the new Macbook Pro. This 6% off isn’t the biggest Cyber Monday saving out there, but Apple products are notoriously hard to find big discounts on.

Why we chose it: The Macbook Pro is a powerful machine that’s ideal for tough tasks like photo, video and audio editing. Plus, it works seamlessly with iPhone and AirPods, tying nicely into Apple’s wider product ecosystem.

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet | £119.99 £69.99 (save £50 or 42%) £69.99 (save £50 or 42%)

What’s the deal: You can now save £50 on the Fire HD 8 Plus tablet as the price has dropped to £69.99.

Why we chose it: For a tidy little tablet, look no further. Our testers think it’s the best tablet for on-the-go streaming. It’s just 8 inches, so it’s the perfect size for slipping into a handbag or backpack, and if you’re bingeing boxsets on your commute it offers more than 12 hours’ streaming battery life. It has in-built Alexa, doubles as an Echo Show, and has wireless charging, so it’s convenient too.

Fire HD 8 Plus tablet | £119.99 £69.99 (save £50 or 42%) £69.99 (save £50 or 42%)

TV and streaming deals available today

Amazon Fire TV stick | £39.99 £19.99 (save £20 or 50%)

What’s the deal: You can save 50% on the Amazon Fire TV stick right now, that’s £20 off.

Why we chose it: The Amazon Fire TV stick is a great option if you’ve got a non-smart TV that you’d like to function like a smart TV. The stick plugs in, is simple to use and helps you access all your favourite streaming services.

Amazon Fire TV stick | £39.99 £19.99 (save £20 or 50%)

JVC Fire 4K smart TV | £449 £349 (save £100.99 or 22%)

What’s the deal: This limited time deal offers 22% off a JVC Fire smart TV. That’s a £100 saving.

Why we chose it: This is a good price for a 4K smart TV and we generally advise buyers to pick up a 4K TV, if they’re buying a new set and can afford to do so. This is a great chance to pick one up for less.

JVC Fire 4K smart TV | £449 £349 (save £100.99 or 22%)

Samsung 43-inch AU8000 4K | £549 £369 at Amazon (save £180 or 33%)

What’s the deal: This deal was £180, or 33% off, and it hasn’t gone back up yet after its Cyber Monday sale – for now – still costing £369

Why we chose it: Samsung is a top smart TV brand known for reliability and quality. We are big fans of the AU8000 series’ small bezels, and it has a lot of great features for the price, including voice control support for both Google Assistant and Alexa.

Advertisement

Samsung 43-inch AU8000 4K | £549 £369 at Amazon (save £180 or 33%)

For more product insights and deals, head to the Technology section.