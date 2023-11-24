In this list you’ll find all the best discounts and bundles to save money on Disney Plus this Black Friday. From savings on your subscription plan to getting a whole year for free.

And, after scouring the internet for deals, it’s become clear that the best way to save on Disney Plus is to bolt it onto something else, such as broadband, a SIM contract or even a new phone. For instance, if you fancy the Samsung S22 (now on sale for £270 off) you can claim six months of Disney Plus for free. Or, you can bag it with a discounted Smart TV from Currys.

So, how do you know the RadioTimes.com loves you? Well, here’s how we show it. Check out these best Disney Plus Black Friday discounts.

Best Disney Plus Black Friday offers at a glance

Best Disney Plus Black Friday in the UK sales

Get Disney Plus from just £4.99 a month

What’s the deal: Did you know that Disney Plus has changed its pricing plan? Of course you did! So now you can get the streaming service from just £4.99 a month – that’s a £3 a month less than it used to be. This cost is for the Standard with Ads plan, although you can still pay £7.99 for the Standard Plan (with no ads) or £10.99 for the Premium Plan.

Why we chose it: We know that adverts are a pain, but seeing as this could save you £36 (or 37 per cent) over the course of a year, it could be a change worth making.

Get 12 months for the price of eight with Disney Plus standard annual plan

What’s the deal: Alongside the change in monthly prices there’s also been an increase in the annual subscription plans. If you were paying £79.90 before you’ll now have to pay £109.90 for Premium Disney Plus. But, you can always downgrade to the Standard Plan and go back to paying £79.90 – that means you’ll be paying 27 per cent less.

Why we chose it: The Standard plan only differs from Premium in the number of devices you can stream simultaneously (two instead of four) and the picture quality (Full HD rather than UHD). Other than that it’s the same old service. You can read more about the different price plans in our piece on Disney Plus subscription costs.

Get 12 months’ free Disney Plus, £100 cashback and the Samsung Galaxy Buds FE when you buy the Samsung Galaxy S23

What’s the deal: Samsung is leading the charge on mobile phone offers this Black Friday. Right now if you buy the new Samsung Galaxy S23 (RRP £849) or S23+ (RRP £1,049), you can get 12 months of Disney Plus for free as well as £100 cashback and the new Samsung Galaxy Buds FE (RRP £99). That’s a total saving of £294.

This deal is available at Samsung, or you can combine it with a cheap data deal at Mobiles.co.uk

Why we chose it: The Samsung Galaxy S23 is one of our favourite phones of this year. It’s sleek, fast and has incredible camera technology. Now, you can get it with nearly £300 worth of gifts – what can we say except you’re welcome.

Claim six months’ free Disney Plus and get £250 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

What’s the deal: Another Samsung deal that’s hot right now is £250 off the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. That takes the RRP from £1,249 to £999. Then, you can claim six months of Disney Plus for free to go with it, so you’re actually saving £315.

Why we chose it: The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is probably one of the most advance smartphones on the market right now. You can read all about it in our Samsung Galaxy S23 review, but just know that it’s a great phone to bag for less.

Get six months’ free Disney Plus and £270 off the Samsung S22

What’s the deal: The Samsung Galaxy S22 has also been discounted by £270, taking the price down from £769 to £449. Then you can whack a free six-month Disney Plus subscription on top.

Why we chose it: If you don’t care about having the very latest model then this is definitely worth it. The S22 is still a fast, smooth, and durable phone, and it’s now under £500.

Get six months’ free Disney Plus and save up to £1,000 on Samsung Smart TVs

What’s the deal: God Samsung, save some deals for the rest of them! Yet another offer you can snap up is six months’ free Disney Plus when you get a new Samsung Smart TV. There are dozens of TVs that are applicable for this offer and plenty of them are now massively discounted in the Currys and Samsung Black Friday sales. For instance, this Neo QLED 55-inch TV is now available for £1,699 rather than £2,299, or you can save £1,000 on a massive 85-inch model.

Why we chose it: Samsung is great for marrying Disney Plus with their deals, so why not grab one of these packages and have the best of both worlds? You can find the full list of eligible Samsung TVs here.

Get six months’ free Disney Plus with a discounted O2 SIM

What’s the deal: On a normal day, you can get £2 off your Disney Plus subscription every month at O2 – that amounts to six months’ worth of savings. But in Black Friday month, you can spend even less as O2 is running a tonne of discounted SIM-only deals. From £12.99 a month, you can get a 24-month contract with 30GB of data and unlimited calls and texts.

Why we chose it: These O2 deals can save you a lot on your monthly phone bill as well as saving on your Disney Plus subscription.

Pay £10.99 a month for Disney Plus and three months of free Virgin broadband

What’s the deal: At Virgin Media, you can combine the cost of your broadband with a Disney Plus subscription, meaning all your streaming and internet costs go out in one easy sum.

During the Black Friday sales, Virgin has put out the incredible offering of three months Gigi1 Fibre broadband for free. That means, you’ll be paying just £10.99 a month for three months and getting broadband and Disney Plus all in one.

Why we chose it: For just £10.99 you’ll have top quality TV and internet in your home – we like the sound of that.

Spend £15 and get three months Disney Plus with your Tesco Clubcard

What’s the deal: You can use your Tesco Clubcard to get a three months’ Disney Plus subscription. For instance, if you use £7.50 worth of vouchers (£15 worth of shopping) you’ll get three months of the Standard with ads plan. Or, for £12 worth of vouchers (£24 worth of shopping), you’ll get three months of the standard subscription.

Why we chose it: There’s no real reason to not get a Tesco Clubcard, you can save money on everything from groceries to travel and, yes, Disney Plus.

