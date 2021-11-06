Don’t wait for Black Friday – here are 20 of the best TV deals live now

If you are on the hunt for a new TV, the Black Friday 2021 sales are the perfect time to save money off the big brands – including Sony and LG.

Advertisement

As an event, Black Friday has become synonymous with TV discounts but offers will extend into Cyber Monday 2021. There are a lot of pre-Black Friday offers already live now via several UK retailers, and with ongoing concerns over stock, it may be best to shop early if a TV is on your wish list.

Plus, demand for TVs will be high. Analysis compiled by SEMrush indicated “smart TV” was the second most popular Black Friday search category last year.

A more recent report from Adobe – drawing from analysis of one trillion visits to retail sites – forecast that Samsung and LG TVs would be “hot products” this year.

At RadioTimes.com, we’re big TV fans and we know how important it is to get your sitting room set-up just right. For expert tips on which TV to buy and the best early Black Friday TV deals in the UK, you’re in the right place.

Jump to:

Early Black Friday TV deals

You don’t have to wait for the exact weekend of the sales to get a great deal. We’re already seeing brilliant TV discounts at:

Building a home cinema? You can also currently pick up a free soundbar with selected 4K TVs at AO.

Due to the ongoing health crisis and broader chip shortages, it is possible that stock on tech may be limited this year for some TV models due to supply constraints.

So once you have done your research (scroll down for our tips), compared pricing on the TV between retailers and made sure that it’s the right model for you (and your room) it’s good to act fast to secure the deal and not miss out.

Black Friday TV Deals 39 to 45-inch

Black Friday TV Deals 46 to 54-inch

Black Friday TV Deals 55 to 64-inch

Black Friday TV Deals 65-inch

Black Friday TV Deals 75-inch+

Adobe analysis suggested a new trend: people wanting bigger sets to help mimic a home theatre or cinema experience. It indicated the amount of people buying TVs sized between 70-79-inches rose from 9% in 2018 to 22% in 2020, while demand for 40-49-inch sets plunged from 30% to 18% over the same two-year period. If that’s you, here are some of the best early TV deals for Black Friday with screens of 75 inches or more.

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a new TV?

Yes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great times to buy a new TV – especially if it’s an expensive model from a well-known brand or last year’s model.

With the new sets hitting the market for this year, the 2020-era TVs are likely to have the better offers, although this year’s models may see discounts, too.

TVs are one of the most popular products which shoppers search for during the Black Friday sales, but stock may not hold up to demand this year. So, if you see a great TV deal that ticks all your boxes (don’t forget to read our tips below), we’d advise you snap it up.

Tips for choosing a TV during Black Friday

There’s a lot to consider before clicking ‘buy now’ on a discounted TV set during the sales. Here’s what you need to know before it even enters your online basket.

What is your top budget?

How much can you afford to spend? This instantly narrows down your options, which is very helpful in the busy world of TVs. You can now get a good 4K TV for under £500, but that price can very quickly increase to £1,000-plus for some of the models with the best specs or larger screen size. This is your first step.

What screen size do you want?

Next, you need to consider size. It’s best to literally measure the space you have in the room it will be in so you can choose a suitable size. Yes, it’s very tempting to just go as big as you can afford, but what’s the point if your new TV simply won’t fit? You will generally see these measured in inches on retailers’ websites, such as 43, 55, or 75. That number refers to the diagonal length of the TV screen – not the screen’s width. For more, be sure to read our in-depth how to measure a tv screen guide.

What features do you want?

The third step in the shopping process is deciding what features or specs you want the TV to have. The first one is likely to be resolution. Some of the cheaper models these days may be listed as high-definition or 1080p (1920 x 1080), but it is advised to go for at least a 4K (3840 x 2160) model if your budget can stretch to it.

There’s a big jump in quality, and 4K models aren’t as expensive as they once were. If you want to go further, some are 8K – but these certainly won’t be cheap. Top tier screen jargon may also include OLED, QLED and NanoCell – these are all types of display technology that will affect picture quality but will cost more money.

That’s not all to consider, though. Do you want it to have Alexa or Google Assistant support? Does it need to have a wall mount? Will you need to attach a soundbar, or are the speakers good enough? If gaming, you will want a 120Hz refresh rate and a response time as close to 1ms as possible. How many HDMI ports do you need?

After that, be sure to check out more of our TV buyer guides:

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest tech reviews, insights and offers, including our Black Friday 2021 coverage. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of RadioTimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Black Friday TV deals: what offers were there last year?

Sony Bravia KD55XH9505 (2020) 55-inch LED Smart Android TV | £1199 £999 (save £200 or 17%) Deal was found on John Lewis.

£999 (save £200 or 17%) Deal was found on John Lewis. Hisense 55U7QFTUK Quantum Series 55-inch 4K UHD HDR Smart TV | £899 £549 (save £350 or 39%) Deal found on Amazon

£549 (save £350 or 39%) Deal found on Amazon Toshiba 65UL2063DB 65-inch Smart 4K Ultra HD TV | £549 £429 (save £120 or 22%) Deal found on AO.

£429 (save £120 or 22%) Deal found on AO. PHILIPS 55OLED805 55-inch Smart 4K OLED TV with Google Assistant | £1499 £1199 (save £300 or 20%) Deal found on Currys.

£1199 (save £300 or 20%) Deal found on Currys. LG 65NANO816NA 65-inch 4K LED TV, Google Assistant & Amazon Alexa | £899 £699 (save £200 or 22%) Deal found on Currys.

Read more on Black Friday 2021

Our team of tech enthusiasts will be closely monitoring TV deals during Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year to bring you the best offers and discounts. For more on the busy sales period, why not check out our comprehensive deals coverage:

Advertisement

For the latest news, reviews and deals, check out the RadioTimes.com Technology section. Shopping ahead of the sales? Here are the smart TV deals of the month, and don’t miss our guides to the best budget smartphones, best budget tablets, best budget wireless earbuds and best budget smartwatches.