Black Friday TV deals 2021: Best prices so far from Sony, LG and more

Looking to buy a new TV? Well, you’ve timed it just right. With early Black Friday deals available now at retailers including Currys, Very, Amazon and AO, there are plenty of savings to be made on huge brands like Sony, LG and more.

Black Friday has become synonymous with TV discounts, but many will extend into Cyber Monday 2021, too and perhaps even beyond. With ongoing concerns around stock, it may be best to start shopping early if a new TV is on your wish list.

Demand is likely to be high. Analysis from SEMrush said “smart TV” was the second most popular Black Friday search category last year, while a more recent report from Adobe forecast Samsung and LG TVs would be “hot products” this year.

It goes without saying – we are huge TV fans here at RadioTimes.com. We know it’s vital to get your set-up just right. So for expert tips on which TV to buy and the best early Black Friday TV deals currently in the UK, you’re already in the right place.

Staff pick: TV deal of the day

What’s the deal: A £200 saving on the 55-inch Samsung Q80A QLED 4K – now down from £999 to £799 at Currys – a really attractive price point.

Why we chose it: It’s a QLED model, which gives you exceptional colour quality and richer contrast than the standard 4K sets. The 55-inch size is great for many living room setups, and it also supports Bixby, Alexa and Google Assistant.

Early Black Friday TV deals

You don’t have to wait for the exact Black Friday weekend later this month to get a great TV deal online. We’re already seeing brilliant TV discounts available at:

Do note that due to the ongoing health crisis, strain has been put on supply chains – and that coincides with ongoing chip and processor shortages. It is possible that stock in some technology categories, including TVs, may be limited this year.

Black Friday TV deals: 39 to 45-inch

Samsung 43-inch AU8000 4K | £549 £399 at Amazon (save £150 or 27%)

What’s the deal: You can get a solid £150 off the 43-inch Samsung AU8000 4K TV at Amazon right now. It’s down from £549 to £399, which is a saving of 27%.

Why we chose it: Samsung is a top TV brand known for reliability and quality. We are big fans of the AU8000 series’ small bezels and it has a lot of great features for the price, including voice control support for both Google Assistant and Alexa.

More 39 to 45-inch Black Friday TV deals:

Black Friday TV deals: 46 to 54-inch

LG 48-inch C14LB 4K OLED TV | £1199.00 £999 at Currys (save £200 or 17%)

What’s the deal: There’s currently £200 off the 48-inch LG c1 at Amazon right now. It’s down from £1,199 to £999, which is roughly 17% down from the RRP.

Why we chose it: It’s great to see that LG’s OLED TVs, which enhance the colour and contrast quality of 4K resolution TVs, are now under the £1,000 mark. This model is ultra thin, supports voice control and all of the major streaming services.

More 46 to 54-inch Black Friday TV deals

Black Friday TV deals: 55 to 64-inch

What’s the deal: You can get £300 off the 55-inch Sony Bravia X94JU TV at Currys right now. It’s down from £1,199 to £899, which is a saving of 25%.

Why we chose it: Sony Bravia is a stunning 4K TV series, and this model not only has all the bells and whistles you expect from a high-end model, but comes with a variable refresh rate of up to 120Hz and a low latency mode – meaning it’s also great for gaming alongside movies. This specific Bravia model is exclusive to Currys.

More 55 to 64-inch Black Friday TV deals

Black Friday TV Deals: 65-74-inch

What’s the deal: There’s currently £120 off the 65-inch LG 75006LF TV at Currys right now. It’s down from £749 to £629, which is a saving of 16%.

Why we chose it: LG is a very well-respected brand in the TV space, and it’s nice to see a large 65-inch 4K model well under £700. This set supports all major streaming services, Miracast screen mirroring and both Google and Amazon assistants.

More 65 to 74-inch Black Friday TV deals

Black Friday TV deals: 75-inch+

What’s the deal: There’s now £100 off this 75-inch LG 756PA 4K model, which has been reduced from £1,099 to £999 – so that’s a saving of just under 10%.

Why we chose it: Not only is LG a great brand, but this model comes equipped with the full range of smart features and voice assistant control, alongside the company’s NanoCell technology – which boosts the colour depth of the image on the screen. Read our full what is a NanoCell TV guide for more information on how it works.

More 75-inch+ Black Friday TV deals

Is Black Friday the best time to buy a new TV?

Yes, Black Friday and Cyber Monday are great times to buy a new TV – especially if it’s a slightly more expensive model from a well-known brand or last year’s model. With the new sets hitting the market for this year, it’s likely that the 2020-era TVs are likely to have the better offers although this year’s models will see discounts, too.

Tips for choosing a TV during Black Friday

There’s a lot to consider before clicking ‘buy now’ on a discounted TV set during the sales. Here’s what you need to know before it even enters your online basket.

What is your top budget?

How much can you afford to spend? This instantly narrows down your options, which is very helpful in the busy world of TVs. You can now get a good 4K TV for under £500, but that price can very quickly increase to £1,000-plus for some of the models with the best specs or larger screen size. This is your first step.

What screen size do you want?

Next, you need to consider size. It’s best to literally measure the space you have in the room it will be in so you can choose a suitable size. Yes, it’s very tempting to just go as big as you can afford, but what’s the point if your new TV simply won’t fit? You will generally see these measured in inches on retailers’ websites, such as 43, 55, or 75. That number refers to the diagonal length of the TV screen – not the screen’s width. For more, be sure to read our in-depth how to measure a tv screen guide.

What features do you want?

The third step in the shopping process is deciding what features or specs you want the TV to have. The first one is likely to be resolution. Some of the cheaper models these days may be listed as high-definition or 1080p (1920 x 1080), but it is advised to go for at least a 4K (3840 x 2160) model if your budget can stretch to it.

There’s a big jump in quality, and 4K models aren’t as expensive as they once were. If you want to go further, some are 8K – but these certainly won’t be cheap. Top tier screen jargon may also include OLED, QLED and NanoCell – these are all types of display technology that will affect picture quality but will cost more money.

That’s not all to consider, though. Do you want it to have Alexa or Google Assistant support? Does it need to have a wall mount? Will you need to attach a soundbar, or are the speakers good enough? If gaming, you will want a 120Hz refresh rate and a response time as close to 1ms as possible. How many HDMI ports do you need?

After that, be sure to check out more of our TV buyer guides:

