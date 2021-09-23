Black Friday soundbar deals: Is Black Friday the perfect time to buy a soundbar?

If you want to kick your TV or home cinema set-up some extra kick, a soundbar is a great way to get big, high-quality sound without huge bulky speakers. There is a wide range of soundbars on the market to suit every budget, and Black Friday will see prices slashed. We’re taking an in-depth look at how to find the best soundbar for you during Black Friday 2021.

Whether or not Black Friday is the right time to buy a soundbar largely depends on what you’re looking for. Traditionally, the best Black Friday savings are made on big-ticket items. On the other hand, if you’re looking for a budget soundbar, you could get similar value buying before Black Friday.

When deciding how much to spend on a soundbar, it’s a good idea to weigh up what features you want the device to have. Does it need voice controls? Do you want Dolby Vision cinematic sound? Or are you new to the soundbar market and just want a basic model to try out? Whichever spec you want to get your hands on, there’s a soundbar for you. We’ll do our best to help you find a suitable device across this piece and our best soundbar round-up.

Aside from your budget constraints and specification demands, it’s worth considering the size of your favoured soundbar. Some of these devices can be quite large, so it’s worth double-checking the measurements against your TV stand or the place you plan to put the soundbar.

For example, while the Sonos Arc was impressive enough to appear on our best soundbars list – as the ‘best overall soundbar’ – it is also a large unit that won’t suit every space. But if you have space for a larger soundbar, this Sonos device packs a real punch. Find links to buy the Sonos Arc below.

Buy the Sonos Arc at:

Remember also, Cyber Monday follows hot on the heels of Black Friday, so you’ll have multiple opportunities to bag yourself a bargain. However, many shoppers will be trying to bag those same bargains, so it pays to be ahead of the curve. Last year saw a remarkable 7% growth in UK interest in Black Friday, according to data from SEMrush. Pick out products that suit your budget and needs, and be ready to pounce when the right deal comes along.

In looking for a great Black Friday deal, the sweet spot will be high-end soundbars that weren’t released too recently. Any very recent releases will hold their value and are unlikely to be discounted heavily – if at all – on Black Friday. That is unless a retailer is trying to make a statement in order to stand out from the crowd and attract more customers to their site. We’ll be looking out for this kind of retailer behaviour when the sales start, so keep your eyes on our Black Friday 2021 page for the latest updates.

One soundbar that may fall into this category is the outstanding Sonos Beam. Sonos are one of the names in this field, and with the release of a Sonos Beam 2 just around the corner, there could be some tempting deals on the original this Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Last year we saw a range of huge savings on soundbars, including a half-price top-end LG soundbar system. The four-box system was available for £749 after a huge Black Friday price crash.

However, if you’re looking for the very latest releases, you’re not likely to find the exact product you want in the Black Friday sales. It’s worth taking a look at the predecessor of your target product and considering how much better the new iteration is. Is it worth the extra cost? Should you buy the older version with a hefty Black Friday discount? Or would you be happier getting the newest version with more features?

We’ve reviewed some fantastic soundbars that are likely to be discounted on Black Friday. Here are some more devices that could be worth looking out for this Black Friday:

How to get a good soundbar deal on Black Friday

Shop around. Be sure to check in with a variety of retailers to ensure you get the best deal. Black Friday is a very, very competitive period for retailers, and they all want your attention. So, be sure to check a few sites and compare prices!

Sign up for newsletters. Tech and deals newsletters can be great signposts for the biggest Black Friday savings. Try our newsletter, which you can sign up for below.

Check social media. During big sale events, some deals may be teased on social media ahead of their appearance on online stores. Keep an eye out.

Start with Amazon. While we're keen to encourage you to shop around, Amazon is often the best place to start. Because so many retailers list products on the site, and because of the sheer scale of Amazon's offering, the site often offers the best prices on consumer tech.

Use price tracking tools like camelcamelcamel.com to double-check Amazon deals.

Compare online and in-store prices. If you're shopping in-store, it can be good to check online prices with the same retailer. The fast-moving nature of big sales can mean that in-store and online prices occasionally move out of synch, so it's a good way to make sure you're getting the best deal from the retailer you choose.

Black Friday 2021: when can you expect to see soundbars on sale?

Black Friday itself is the 26th of November, with Cyber Monday 2021 following shortly afterwards on the 29th. However, thanks to retailer-vs-retailer competition, some sites will list discounts long before Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Amazon often leads the way on this, so if you have purchases in mind, then it’s working bookmarking a couple of product pages and using camelcamelcamel.com to keep an eye on the price.

Interest in the sales was so huge last year that – according to figures from Currys PC World – if you stacked London landmark, The Shard, 187 times, it would not be as tall as if you lined up all the 55” + TVs ordered on Black Friday.

Black Friday soundbar deals: what offers were there last year?

Last year we saw some great discounts on soundbars, including an LG SN11RG 7.1.4 Dolby Atmos Soundbar, down from £1499 to £749. That huge half-price deal was available at Currys PC World, and we’re hoping for some similarly huge savings this year.

Elsewhere, Currys PC World also offered discounts on Sony soundbar systems. The HT-S350 2.1 Wireless Sound Bar was down from £279 to £159, and the HT-G700 Wireless Soundbar was down from £449 to £299. For more on the Sony soundbar range, read our full Sony HT-G700 soundbar review.

Also, Amazon reduced the Philips Audio TV HTL3325/10 Subwoofer Soundbar to £152.89 and the Panasonic SC-HTB600EBK Home Theatre Soundbar to £349.

So, for anyone wanting to scoop up a new soundbar in the seasonal sales, there's plenty to look forward to.