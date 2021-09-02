Black Friday smartwatch deals 2021: what to expect this year

Black Friday is the perfect time to pick up a new smartwatch, as UK retailers slash prices on top brands including Apple, Samsung and Fitbit.

Alongside deals on phones, tablets and smart TVs and headphones, wearables will likely be one of the most popular types of tech discounted during the buzzing sales event, which is set to officially start on Friday 26th November later this year.

However, we know from experience that the price cuts are likely to be applied for much longer – often from the start of the month – as the major retailers such as Amazon, Currys/PC World, Argos, John Lewis and Very vie for your attention.

There is a lot of rivalry in the smartwatch scene, but the fact that Black Friday is a perfect time to get a deal on premium tech ahead of Christmas means it’s likely the Apple Watch will remain one of the most sought-after items in 2021.

That prediction aligns with the data released by the software and market research experts at SEMrush last November, which found the term “Apple Watch” was the fourth most popular Black Friday product being searched for last year. Apple AirPods was third, PlayStation 4 was second, and the Nintendo Switch was top.

So if you are already gearing up for the shopping spree, don’t miss our full guides to Black Friday 2021 and Cyber Monday 2021, which is the big follow up sale. These pages will bring you the best deals, offers and discounts as they appear.

This article, however, will compile the best offers on smartwatches and wearables. We will tell you why they are good deals and provide context so you can make the best possible buying decision while sharing links to our tech reviews when possible.

Black Friday smartwatch deals – what to expect in 2021

If previous years are anything to go by, Black Friday 2021 will be a good time to get discounts on premium smartwatches – as retailers often cut the cost of hot new releases alongside the (often much stepper) price slash on the prior models.

That means it may be possible to get money off the new Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 or the latest Apple Watch Series 7 – which is currently rumoured to be released at an Apple event in September, around the same time as the iPhone 13.

These discounts are likely to be minimal when compared to the cuts on previous models, however. In 2020, the popular Apple Watch Series 5 was down from £529 to £399, while the Samsung Galaxy Watch also fell from £279.99 to £159.00.

As new versions from Apple and Samsung are now out, you can expect these (still great) smartwatches to come down in price even more for Black Friday 2021. In fact, the newer Apple Watch Series 6 (44mm) is currently priced at £399 on Amazon – so the upcoming sales could be a great opportunity to pick up that model.

Apple fan? Be sure to read our full Apple Watch 6 review. If you prefer Samsung, don’t miss our Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 review.

But it’s not just limited to Apple and Samsung, with other watch-makers such as Huawei, Honor, Garmin, Fossil, Fitbit and Ticwatch all getting in on the action. In 2020, the then-newly released Huawei Watch Fit was down from £119.99 to £89, while the Fitbit Charge 4 was discounted from £129.99 to £99.99 at Argos.

Again, these smartwatches are already cheaper than they were last year, so expect those models to be even more affordable this year – while also seeing discounts on the newer versions. Be sure to bookmark this page to find out the best deals.

While it’s impossible to predict exact deals before they are announced – prior years indicate that big brands will be down in price, so it’s a great time to buy. If you don’t want to wait, be sure to look over the best smartwatch deals in September.

Black Friday smartwatch deal – top retailers in 2021

Every major retailer is highly likely to take part in Black Friday and Cyber Monday this year – offering smartwatch discounts in-store and online both during and in the run-up to the sale events. Here are the best retailers for wearable deals:

Amazon : It will be no surprise, but Amazon UK will be the major destination for all Black Friday 2021 smartwatch deals, including big brands including Apple, Samsung and Fitbit. Consider using the 30-day free Prime trial.

: It will be no surprise, but Amazon UK will be the major destination for all Black Friday 2021 smartwatch deals, including big brands including Apple, Samsung and Fitbit. Consider using the 30-day free Prime trial. Currys/PC World : A reliable retailer for all types of tech goodies, Currys is known for aggressively price-matching with other stores, including both Amazon and John Lewis. Perfect if other websites run out of stock.

: A reliable retailer for all types of tech goodies, Currys is known for aggressively price-matching with other stores, including both Amazon and John Lewis. Perfect if other websites run out of stock. John Lewis: Similarly, John Lewis will likely have a very similar selection of smartwatch discounts to the other stores. Known for its stellar customer service, this website will be another top site if stock is hard to locate.

That’s not all: Don’t miss the smartwatch deals on Very, AO and Argos.

How to get a good Black Friday smartwatch deal

With so many discounts, it’s easy to become overwhelmed when hunting for the best deal – so here are’s some tips on how to make sure you get the best offers:

Know what brands you like : It’s always advised to have done your homework when looking for a brand new smartwatch. Apple or Samsung? What’s the budget? Considering these basics will quickly narrow down your results.

: It’s always advised to have done your homework when looking for a brand new smartwatch. Apple or Samsung? What’s the budget? Considering these basics will quickly narrow down your results. Read the reviews : The next step of that homework will be to read reviews of potential purchases – shopping blind will end up being confusing. If you need some help, why not start with our guides to the best smartwatch of the year and best budget smartwatch. We also have in-depth guides to the best smartphone, best Android phone, best tablets and a handy best TV to buy explainer.

: The next step of that homework will be to read reviews of potential purchases – shopping blind will end up being confusing. If you need some help, why not start with our guides to the best smartwatch of the year and best budget smartwatch. We also have in-depth guides to the best smartphone, best Android phone, best tablets and a handy best TV to buy explainer. Watch Amazon, but also watch its pricing : Amazon will typically undercut the pricing on most rival retailers – but make sure you double-check the history of an item using the CamelCamelCamel tracking tool, which will tell you its lowest-ever price – so you can be certain the discount is legitimate.

: Amazon will typically undercut the pricing on most rival retailers – but make sure you double-check the history of an item using the CamelCamelCamel tracking tool, which will tell you its lowest-ever price – so you can be certain the discount is legitimate. Shop around : It’s easy to stick to Amazon, but it doesn’t mean others do not have great offers. Look around, compare pricing and remember that one retailer may still have smartwatch stock if another sells out completely.

: It’s easy to stick to Amazon, but it doesn’t mean others do not have great offers. Look around, compare pricing and remember that one retailer may still have smartwatch stock if another sells out completely. Watch social media and newsletters: Keep a close eye on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook as some stores may promote or tease their sales ahead of the launch. Also, consider signing up for tech newsletters (including ours!).

