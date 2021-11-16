25 Black Friday deals on Christmas gifts they’ll actually want
Getting your Christmas shopping sorted? Here are 25 gift ideas you can wrap up for less in the Black Friday sales.
The season of gift-giving is almost upon us. At this time of year, the pressure starts to mount to find each one of your loved ones the perfect present. If only it were still as simple as circling your wish list in the Argos catalogue. Alas, with tricky family members to buy for, you might be left scratching your head.
But don’t despair. The early Black Friday deals are underway, meaning there are heaps of opportunities to pick up Christmas gifts for less. Our experts are constantly monitoring the prices of the hottest products, and on our travels around the biggest retailers on the web, we’ve spotted some brilliant deals on gifts.
Below, you’ll find our top picks of gifts your friends and family will actually want this Christmas. And even better, every single one is on offer for Black Friday to save you a few pounds.
25 Black Friday deals on gifts they’ll actually want
Black Friday gift ideas for the tricky to buy for
Trying to find the perfect present for the person who has it all? Enter the gift experience. Whether it’s a stadium tour or a spa day, a voucher for a day out always goes down well. After all, you can’t put a price on memories.
- Tour of Wembley Stadium for two adults |
£44£34 at Red Letter Days (save £10 or 23% – enter code WEMB10)
- Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut champagne in a gift box |
£40£32 at Amazon (save £8 or 20%)
- Spa day for two with 25-minute treatment |
£113£55 at Red Letter Days (save £58 or 51%)
- Buyagift Afternoon Tea Gift Experience Box |
£34£27.99 at Amazon (save £7 or 20%)
- Save up to half price on fragrance at Boots
- Beer Hawk World Lager Discovery gift pack |
£30£23.69 at Amazon (save £6.31 or 21%)
- This Works Deep Sleep Heavenly Candle |
£26£20.80 at Amazon (save £5.20 or 20%)
- Gift the lucky recipient access to Britain’s biggest attractions like Thorpe Park and Legoland from £69 with Merlin annual passes (was £89)
- High-speed passenger ride in supercar |
£118£55 at Buy a Gift (save £63 or 53%)
- Kindle Paperwhite |
£119.99£74.99 at Amazon (save £45 or 38%)
- 3 for £20 on gifts at IWOOT, including plenty of Star Wars gifts like this Baby Yoda stress ball
- Vertuo Plus Nespresso coffee machine, plus 200 free capsules |
£229£99 (save £130 or 57%)
- Tick of two recipients on your list with two Nintendo Switch games for £20 at GAME
- Apple AirPods Pro |
£239£189.49 at OnBuy (save £49.10 or 21%)
- Instax Mini 11 Ice White Camera Bundle |
£94.99£89.99 at Very (save £10 or 11%)
Black Friday gift ideas for kids
Yes, an experience exists which allows you to meet meerkats. We can’t guarantee they’re that pair of meerkats off the telly, but we did promise to bring you gifts they’ll actually like. Alongside this gem of a gift, we’ve found some top LEGO offers for kids, plus a great deal on a Garmin kids’ activity tracker.
- BrainBox Harry Potter card game |
£14£10.49 at Amazon (save £3.51 or 25%)
- 2 for 1 Meet The Meerkats Experience |
£98£49 at Buy a Gift (save £49 or 50%)
- Treat two on your list with two LEGO toys for £30 at Argos
- Fiat 500 6V Replica Smooth Blue Powered Ride On Car |
£120£96 (save £24 or 20%)
- Save 40% at Smiggle for ‘Colour’ Friday
- LEGO Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Train |
£74.99£55.99 at Amazon (save £19 or 25%)
- 10 picture books for £10 at The Works (save up to £59.90)
- Garmin vivofit Jr. 2 – Disney Princess Activity Tracker |
£79.99£47.60 (save £32.39 or 40%)
- Monopoly Junior: Peppa Pig Edition |
£22.99£14.99 at Amazon (save £8 or 35%)
- Paw Patrol Mission Paw – Mission Cruiser |
£49.99£29.99 (save £20 or 40%)
