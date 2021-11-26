Make Black Friday even better with 50% off Domino’s tonight

It’s Black Friday, but why not also make it the perfect Friday night in? Domino’s is offering a fantastic deal right now. Pair that with a nifty Netflix deal, and you’ve got yourself an epic pizza party – for a great price.

And, if you’re not sure what to watch once your pizza arrives and your Netflix is on, you can check out the best movies on Netflix for inspiration. Alternatively, don’t miss The Beatles: Get Back as part two is released on Disney+ today.

A tasty Black Friday deal: 50% off Domino’s Pizza for tonight

If you spend £35 or more on Domino’s, you’ll get a huge 50% off. That’s a tasty deal if ever we saw one. So, while all you bargain hunters are on the look out for phones, tablets, games, TVs and the usual Black Friday fare, why not treat yourselves to a takeaway too.

Still hungry for deals? Keep reading for the perfect partner to that Domino’s pizza.

Get free Netflix with your next phone plan

So, you’ve got your takeaway, now you’ll need something to watch. EE has you covered.

Right now, with selected Android phones on EE, you can grab a new phone plan that includes Netflix at no extra cost. Applicable handsets include the impressive Google Pixel 6, the Oppo Find X3 Lite and more. Choose any plan that includes a ‘smart benefit’, and you’ll be able to add Netflix to your plan.

