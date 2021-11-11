This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday 26th November, with Cyber Monday 2021 following on Monday 29th.

But, like in previous years, many retailers have launched their deals early. Each Black Friday sales period sees thousands of discounts compete for our attention – AO alone has 1,100! – so it can be hard work to sift through and find what you’re looking for.

Luckily, that’s where we come in. If you’re trying to keep up with which brands have kicked off their sales or need to know what a genuine deal looks like, you’re in the right place.

Our team of Technology experts have scrutinised hundreds of products, from flagship smartphones, such as the Google Pixel 6 Pro, to must-have gadgets like the Apple Watch 7. In other words, we know what good tech looks like.

We also have a team dedicated to monitoring prices on popular kit, such as the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods, so we can confidently tell you if the item is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it.

So, keep us bookmarked, and we’ll bring the best Black Friday deals of the bunch, plus plenty of tips to get the most for your money this November.