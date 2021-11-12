The Radio Times logo
We may earn commission from links on this page. Our editorial is always independent (learn more)

Black Friday 2021 live: today's best deals from Amazon, Currys and more

Welcome to our live coverage of Black Friday 2021. Here, you'll find all the best deals and Black Friday sale highlights, as handpicked by our experts.

Black Friday live deals UK
By
Published: Friday, 12th November 2021 at 4:22 pm

This year, Black Friday takes place on Friday 26th November, with Cyber Monday 2021 following on Monday 29th.

Advertisement

But, like in previous years, many retailers have launched their deals early. Each Black Friday sales period sees thousands of discounts compete for our attention – AO alone has 1,100! – so it can be hard work to sift through and find what you’re looking for.

Luckily, that’s where we come in. If you’re trying to keep up with which brands have kicked off their sales or need to know what a genuine deal looks like, you’re in the right place.

Our team of Technology experts have scrutinised hundreds of products, from flagship smartphones, such as the Google Pixel 6 Pro, to must-have gadgets like the Apple Watch 7. In other words, we know what good tech looks like.

We also have a team dedicated to monitoring prices on popular kit, such as the Nintendo Switch and Apple AirPods, so we can confidently tell you if the item is the cheapest we’ve ever seen it.

Advertisement

So, keep us bookmarked, and we’ll bring the best Black Friday deals of the bunch, plus plenty of tips to get the most for your money this November.

Black Friday quick links:
  • Amazon - early Black Friday sale underway
  • Currys – savings across TVs, gaming, smart home and kitchen appliances
  • Very – the retailer’s early Black Friday sale is live
  • AO – over 1,100 Black Friday deals available now
  • Argos – save up to half price on selected toys, plus up to 20% off Harry Potter LEGO sets
  • Virgin Media – save up to £342 with their Black Friday broadband deals, plus discounts on phone and SIM-only plans.
  • DELL – up to 35% off DELL laptops, monitors and desktop computers. 
  • Tesco Mobile – discounts on iPhone, Samsung plans and ﻿Black Friday SIM-only deals
  • Mobiles.co.uk – ‘Big Data’ Black Friday deals live, including Google Pixel 6 and iPhone 12 plans
  • Lavazza – savings across their coffee machines, beans and pods

  • Google Nest Doorbell and Nest Hub Smart Display Bundle

    If you’re looking to make your home ‘smarter’, this Black Friday deal is definitely for you.

    This bundle contains the Google Nest Hub smart display, which costs £89.99 when sold separately, and a Google Nest Doorbell, which has an RRP of £179.99. These two devices typically have a combined cost of £269.98 - but you can bag both for just £169 in this bundle from Currys. That’s a huge saving of over £100.

    Google Nest Hub bundle black friday

    The Google Nest Hub smart display features a 7-inch touchscreen and hands-free voice control via Google Assistant, while the accompanying video doorbell is capable of 24/7 streaming and will send you an alert when someone presses the doorbell when you’re not home. Essentially, it’s everything you need to give your home a ‘smart’ upgrade.

    Buy Google Nest Doorbell and Nest Hub smart display bundle for £169 at Currys

    By

  • Win a free Disney+ annual subscription

    Yep, you read that right. RadioTimes.com is teaming up with Disney to offer you the chance to win one of a hundred free Disney+ annual subscriptions. Ok, yes, this is not a Black Friday deal, but we thought you’d like to know!

    If you’re not one of the lucky winners, don’t despair because Disney+ is just £1.99 this week to celebrate Disney+ Day, marking the two-year anniversary of the streaming service.

    Disney+ Day

    There’s a number of exciting new releases to mark Disney+ Day, including Marvel Assembled: The Making of Shang-Chi and The Legend of The Ten Rings. Jungle Cruise is also now available for all subscribers – having previously only been available via Premier Access.

    By

  • Nab yourself an Xbox Series S with this Google Pixel 6 deal

    It’s not uncommon for Black Friday phone deals to come with ‘freebies’, but this is one of the best we’ve seen in quite some time.

    EE is currently throwing in an Xbox Series S and a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate with its Google Pixel 6 phone contracts.

    EE Xbox Series S Google Pixel 6 deal

    For £45 a month (and £30 upfront), you can get the new Google Pixel 6, an Xbox Series S, the Game Pass Ultimate, and 10GB (5G) data, along with the essentials like unlimited texts and minutes.

    It’s worth saying, this isn’t even technically a Black Friday offer, as EE has jumped straight to its Christmas sale. Though, we do expect EE Black Friday deals to arrive any time now so watch this space.

    Shop the EE deals now

    By

  • Shopping for a new broadband deal isn’t fun

    No one is spending their weekend scrolling through broadband networks’ websites because they just love reading about download speeds. Or, maybe you are, in which case kudos to you, but we won’t be joining.

    However, there’s no doubt that Black Friday 2021 is proving to be a great time to change your provider and look for a cheaper broadband deal.

    Head to our guide on the best Black Friday broadband deals to find out which provider is offering the most competitive prices.

    By

  • Sky’s Black Friday deals have arrived

    We can’t move for new deals this Friday. Sky is the latest to kick off their early Black Friday deals. Here are a few of the offers catching our eye so far:

    At the moment, we are getting a few technical error messages as we navigate Sky’s site – the Black Friday excitement is just too much.

    Shop Sky’s Black Friday sale

    By

  • In need of a new TV? We’ve got you covered

    Choosing a new TV at any time of year is a mammoth task, but the constant price-cutting at Black Friday can make it even trickier to know what’s a good price and what’s a dud.

    To make life easier, we’ve got our experts roaming the internet to bring you only the best Black Friday TV deals.

    Currys Black Friday Sony TV deal

    Currys has been the standout retailer so far when it comes to TV offers. New for today was this Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K TV deal. Now with £300 off, the TV features voice control via Google Assistant and is £899 (down from £1,199).

    By
    Advertisement

  • Apple AirPods Pro at lowest ever price

    Apple AirPods Pro Black Friday live

    Apple’s AirPods Pro are now at their lowest ever price on Amazon. With an RRP of £239, the wireless earbuds are now £199. That’s a saving of £40 or 17% off.

    These are a step up from Apple’s standard AirPods and feature active noise cancellation and a more secure fit. The design is also a little different, with the Pro’s stems being shorter and the addition of silicone tips.

    For a more thorough analysis on how they compare, read our AirPods vs AirPods Pro guide.

    Buy Apple AirPods Pro for £199 at Amazon

    By

  • Fancy a coffee? This deal hunting is hard work…

    Yes, we know we’ve still got two weeks until the main event, but the Black Friday deals are coming in thick and fast.

    Nespresso has just launched its ‘Gifting Friday’ sale this morning. Vertuo Plus coffee machines are now starting from just £99 (RRP from £229), plus Nespresso is throwing in 200 free capsules if you sign up for its coffee subscription.

    Nespresso Black Friday coffee machine deal

    Our friends over at BBC Good Food spend hundreds of hours a year testing each year to help you pick out the right coffee machine at the right price.

    From a simple coffee pod machine to the full bean-to-cup set-up, their Black Friday coffee machine deals guide has all the best offers on expert-approved machines that have been tried and tested.

    By

  • Up to £60 off annual passes to Alton Towers, Legoland and more

    Merlin Entertainments, which own an array of UK theme parks, including Alton Towers, Thorpe Park and Legoland, have launched their own Black Friday sale.

    Merlin is offering discounts on its Discovery, Gold and Platinum passes, which could see you save up to £60 per person.

    Prices start at £69 (down from £89) for the Discovery Pass, which gains you over 190 days of entry, through to the Platinum Pass at £239.

    This premium offering provides you with 364 days to explore over 25 attractions, with added bonuses such as free parking and 6x £5 off fast track vouchers.

    If you’ve been looking for new ways to keep the family entertained, this might be the Black Friday deal for you.

    Shop the annual passes in Merlin’s Black Friday sale

    By
  • Advertisement

  • AO sets over 1000 deals live in its Black Friday sale

    AO Black Friday

    The AO Black Friday deals are in full force. So far, we’ve seen some brilliant deals across kitchen appliances, TVs and soundbars.

    Get 28% off this Samsung QLED QE70Q60AA 70-inch 4K TV – now £999 – or save £160 on this Kenwood Kmix Stand Mixer.

    It’s also good to note that AO also does price matching. This means that if you buy a product and then find it sold at another UK retailer cheaper, AO will match the price.

    Shop the AO Black Friday sale now

    By

  • Get three months of Audible for 99p

    Thomas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

    You can currently sign up for Amazon’s audiobook service, Audible, for just 99p for three months. The first month costs 99p, the second and third are free.

    We’d say that’s a pretty affordable way to try out the platform. Current bestsellers include The Thursday Murder Club by Richard Osman, Atomic Habits by James Clear, plus the Harry Potter series. Stephen Fry’s voice never gets old.

    Sign up for Audible here

    By

  • Welcome to our Black Friday 2021 coverage

    Good morning, let’s kick things off!

    No, it's not Black Friday today. But with just two weeks to go until the official date (26th November), we are seeing plenty of new sales announced every day.

    Big-name retailers that have already launched their sales include Amazon, Very, AO and Currys. There’s no sign of John Lewis yet.

    Virgin Media kicked off proceedings yesterday, biting the bullet and launching their sale before the likes of Sky or BT.

    Keep an eye on our live blog for all the latest news, plus the very best deals so far.

    By

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sponsored content