Google Nest Doorbell and Nest Hub Smart Display Bundle
If you’re looking to make your home ‘smarter’, this Black Friday deal is definitely for you.
This bundle contains the Google Nest Hub smart display, which costs £89.99 when sold separately, and a Google Nest Doorbell, which has an RRP of £179.99. These two devices typically have a combined cost of £269.98 - but you can bag both for just £169 in this bundle from Currys. That’s a huge saving of over £100.
The Google Nest Hub smart display features a 7-inch touchscreen and hands-free voice control via Google Assistant, while the accompanying video doorbell is capable of 24/7 streaming and will send you an alert when someone presses the doorbell when you’re not home. Essentially, it’s everything you need to give your home a ‘smart’ upgrade.
Buy Google Nest Doorbell and Nest Hub smart display bundle for £169 at Currys