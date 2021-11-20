Black Friday deals 2021: This weekend’s best deals from Apple, Dyson, Le Creuset, ghd

Listen up: Black Friday is next week! We’re on the home stretch now, and we’ve seen many of the largest UK retailers get in on the action, either launching their deals or adding hundreds more offers to their sales.

Advertisement

This week, we’ve seen John Lewis and Argos launch their highly anticipated Black Friday sales. Amazon has also kicked off its Black Friday Week sale, upping the ante with yet more offers on brands such as Fitbit and ghd. The retailers join the likes of Currys, Very, Virgin Media, Sky and Dyson, who also have sales underway. Wayfair has also launched a pre-sale with big discounts on furniture.

Genuine deals our Technology experts have had their eyes on so far include an Xbox Series S bundle with selected phones from EE, Apple’s AirPods Pro now at their lowest ever price on Amazon, and this year’s first decent savings on Dyson cordless vacuum cleaners at Dyson, Currys and John Lewis. Plus, you can save 20% on Le Creuset at John Lewis.

Below, you’ll find our top picks for Black Friday sale highlights, the best genuine deals live this weekend, plus top tips for shopping during the sale season.

Jump to:

Black Friday 2021 sale highlights:

In a hurry? These are our highlighted Black Friday sales. Scroll down for a full list of top retailer sales, plus our top product picks and discounts.

Expert pick of the best Black Friday deals today

1. Google Pixel 6 (10GB+ data plans) with Xbox Series S and 3 months’ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate | from £45 per month and £30 upfront

What’s the deal: Bag the new Google Pixel 6, an Xbox Series S, three months’ Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, 10GB (5G) data and unlimited texts and minutes for £45 per month and £30 upfront.

Why we chose it: Technically, this isn’t even a Black Friday offer, but it’s one of the best bundle phone deals we’ve seen in a very long time. A new phone and a new console all at once.

2. Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £599.99 £439.99 (save £160 or 27%)

What’s the deal: Save £160 (or 27%) on the Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner. Typically priced at £599, this makes the rather pricey cordless vacuum cleaner a little more affordable.

Why we chose it: This is the best discount on a top Dyson model so far this Black Friday. The cordless vacuum cleaner has a run time of up to 60 minutes, comes with six accessories and an LCD screen that gives you information such as filter maintenance reminders and blockage reports. Argos has undercut other retailers by £10, bringing you a £160 discount. Though note that the Dyson Cyclone V10 Absolute Pro is down to £299.99, saving you £100.

Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner | £599.99 £439.99 (save £160 or 27%)

What’s the deal: A £150 saving on a premium Windows laptop.

Why we chose it: This is a good choice if you’re after a fast and quiet laptop from Windows. It has a sleek, slim design which makes it easy to carry around for work on the go. It also comes with an AMD Ryzen 5 processor and 8GB of memory.

What’s the deal: Save £70 (or 35%) on this Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor. When bought from Ninja directly, not only is it discounted to £129.99, but you can also buy it in an exclusive blue finish and get a free apron.

Why we chose it: The food processor comes with an array of accessories, including a food processor bowl, a smaller 700ml cup with a spout lid, a dough tool and a chopping blade. With a 1200W motor, it is powerful enough to crush ice, and the parts are dishwasher-safe.

What’s the deal: Get 64% off this extremely sophisticated electric toothbrush. Typically £450, the Oral-B iO8 Series is now just £160 (a saving of £290).

Why we chose it: This Oral-B toothbrush is now at its lowest price ever and is filled to the brim with tech, including six brushing modes, a pressure sensor that flashes red when you brush too hard and an interactive colour display. With this purchase, you also get free next day delivery.

What’s the deal: Now £299.99, this Nintendo Switch Neon + Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle currently has a £20 discount.

Why we chose it: Decent Nintendo Switch bundles at a discounted price are hard to come by. That £20 off might not seem like much, but with Nintendo Switch stock hard to come by at the moment, any bundles (especially discounted) are welcome.

7. Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds | £279 £168.99 (save £92.01 or 33%)

What’s the deal: Now £186.99, these Sennheiser wireless earbuds currently have a saving of £92.01. Though, it’s worth noting that some retailers state the RRP as £249. However, Amazon still has the best price, and it’s quite rare to see any discount on this model.

Why we chose it: In our Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 Earbuds review, we awarded these wireless earbuds 4.5 stars out of 5. We loved their comfortable fit, brilliant sound quality and battery life that lasted up to seven hours on a single charge. This earned them a spot on our best wireless earbuds guide as the best premium earbuds we have tested.

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless Earbuds | £279 £186.99 (save £92.01 or 33%)

What’s the deal: Save 20% on these premium straighteners.

Why we chose it: ghd straighteners remain ever popular. The Platinum+ straightener is a clever bit of kit. It monitors heat 250 times per second to adjust its temperature to meet your hair’s needs. It includes a nifty wishbone hinge for those who also wish to curl or wave their locks. Other ghd models are on sale, but this is a great price on a premium model.

What’s the deal: This 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro is down from £999 to £949. It’s not the biggest saving in the world, but this is still a fresh new product from Apple, so any saving is a good one. Plus, claim up to £150 cashback and get Apple TV+ free for 3 months.

Why we chose it: The iPad Pro impressed us in our full Apple iPad Pro review, bagging a five-star rating across all the categories we test tablets against. Our expert tested the 12.9-inch model and explained, “we’ve tried to push it to various limits, we’ve actively gone looking for faults”, but they couldn’t find anything aside from the high price point. But, they admitted, “the amount of premium technology on board this tablet goes a very long way towards justifying paying so much for it.”

The £50 discount may not be huge, but this is an iPad worth paying for, plus if you trade in an eligible older model, you can claim £150 in cashback. This deal also includes 3 months of Apple TV+ for free.

What’s the deal: This 2021 Samsung TV currently has seen another £100 price drop at Amazon. Usually priced at £949, the 4K 65-inch TV is now just £599.

Why we chose it: This is a substantial saving on a TV that is not yet a year old. And, it has some brilliant features. These include; working with Alexa and Google Assistant, 4K picture quality and Motion Xcelerator, which is an algorithm that predicts and automatically compensate frames, making it great for gaming.

What’s the deal: Save £4o on these Apple AirPods Pro. Now £199, they come with a MagSafe charging case and Active Noise Cancellation.

Why we chose it: Apple AirPods are consistently one of the most popular products on Black Friday. After all, it is one of the only times of the year where there are substantial discounts on the Apple earbuds. This is the cheapest ever Amazon price for the premium model in the AirPods family, which has recently been updated with the release of the new AirPods 3 last month.

12. Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round 20cm Casserole | £192 £160 (save £32 or 20%)

What’s the deal: Save 20% off Le Creuset’s covetable casserole dish, now from £192 to £160.

Why we chose it: These timeless casserole dishes are endlessly versatile and come in a wide variety of different sizes and colours. They’re brilliant to cook with and will last the test of time.

Le Creuset Signature Cast Iron Round 20cm Casserole | £192 £160 (save £32 or 20%)

13. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | £54.99 £36.99 (save £18 or 33%)

What’s the deal: Save a third on the most premium Amazon Fire TV Stick.

Why we chose it: Now Amazon has launched its Black Friday Week sale, heaps of their own devices have gone on sale. We’re obviously big TV fans at RadioTimes.com, so this price drop on the new Fire TV Stick 4K Max (released October 2021) immediately caught our eye. It’s 40% more powerful than the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K. Plus, this is only the second price drop we’ve seen on the new, more powerful model.

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max | £54.99 £36.99 (save £18 or 33%)

14. Kenwood kMix stand mixer | £399.99 £199.99 (save £200 or 50%)

What’s the deal: A cracking deal on the Kenwood kMix stand mixer from Argos sees you save £200.

Why we chose it: The kMix stand mixer includes a powerful 1000 watt motor to help you easily power through bread doughs and cake mixes. This deal includes the K-Beater, whisk and dough hook attachments, which are everything you need to get started.

You can read the full Kenwood kMix review from our friends at BBC Good Food, who scored it 4.5 out of 5 stars.

Kenwood kMix stand mixer | £399.99 £199.99 (save £200 or 50%)

What’s the deal: This is a great price drop on the larger 44mm Apple Watch Series 6. You do have to love the colour red, though!

Why we chose it: We rated this smartwatch 4.5 stars out of 5 in our Apple Watch 6 review and were overall impressed with its performance. The new functions to shout about that improved on the earlier Apple Watch SE are ECG (electrocardiogram) and blood oxygen monitoring. If you’re not sure whether to opt for the latest model, head to our Apple Watch 7 vs Apple Watch 6 guide first.

Best Black Friday sales live now: retailers from A-Z



Technically, Black Friday 2021 will take place on Friday 26th November this year, but many UK retailers have already started their Black Friday sales. Many are also likely launch today, given it’s now just a week to go until the big day. John Lewis and Argos at the latest to kick off sales.

Here are the best of the bunch, organised from A-Z to help you find what you’re looking for.

Scroll down further, and we’ve also listed popular retailers and brands which haven’t yet kicked off sales, plus our expert pick of the best Black Friday deals available now.

Popular brands which haven’t launched Black Friday sales yet:

Waiting patiently to tick something off your Christmas gift list? The following brands will keep you waiting for a little longer:

What products will be popular for Black Friday 2021?

Last year, search experts Semrush confirmed that the most in-demand product groups were laptops, TVs, microwaves and furniture. Yet, Google searches for individual products were ten times greater in some cases. The Nintendo Switch, PS4 and Apple’s AirPods and Apple Watch were among the most sought after products last year and Amazon Black Friday deals also continued to prove popular.

We are already seeing similar demand for these products in 2021, helped by the release of the iPhone 13, Nintendo Switch OLED, AirPods 3 and Apple Watch 7.

This means that the iPhone 12 series and other previous generation devices will see discounts during the shopping event, so it’s definitely worth keeping an eye out for Black Friday iPhone deals. If you’d prefer not to wait to buy the new Apple flagship, we’ve pulled together the best deals currently available on our iPhone 13 availability page. Or, for more advice on which smartphone to choose, read our guides on iPhone 13 Pro vs Pixel 6 Pro or decide on an iPhone 12 using our iPhone 12 vs mini vs Pro vs Pro Max comparison.

Are Black Friday deals real?

Yes – in fact, it’s usually in the Black Friday sales that you’ll find the hottest discounts of the year. It’s at this time of year that you’ll see retailers at their most competitive, dropping prices as low as possible to outbid their rivals.

Demand for the annual sales event also continues to grow. According to figures from Adobe, online sales on Black Friday last year reached $9.03 billion, up 22% from $7.4 billion the previous year. And, search experts Semrush reported a 14% global increase in interest for Black Friday last year.

That being said, there’s a fair bit of filler alongside the killer: not every deal you’ll find during the Black Friday sales is a gem. Money Saving Expert, Martin Lewis, has warned people against getting “caught up in the hype” of Black Friday.

He instead suggests making a list of everything you intend to buy. “[N] ow’s a good time to start noting down the prices of items – that way you’ll know if it’s a good deal when the Black Friday bonanza kicks off,” he advises on his website. “Do your own research to make sure you’ve found the best deal and before you spend, ask yourself, do I need it? Can I afford it? If the answer is no to any of those questions, then DON’T buy.”

How to get a good deal on Black Friday: top tips

It’s easy to feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of discounts that you’ll find online during the Black Friday sales. We’ve put together a few tips and tricks to help you get prepared for deal-hunting.

If you’ve been thinking about buying a high-value tech item this year, now is the time to do it. But don’t pin all your hopes on one item – put a wishlist together instead. For example, if you’re thinking of replacing your phone, read our best smartphone or best Android phone guides, and search out a handful of devices that pique your interest. We’re certain at least one of them will be discounted come Black Friday.

instead. For example, if you’re thinking of replacing your phone, read our best smartphone or best Android phone guides, and search out a handful of devices that pique your interest. We’re certain at least one of them will be discounted come Black Friday. The last year or so has been riddled with stock issues on popular items such as AirPods, Nintendo Switch consoles and iPhone models. Unfortunately, these are expected to continue through to Christmas, so we suggest not pinning all your hopes on Black Friday itself. Instead, take advantage of the early Black Friday deals that are currently going live.

that are currently going live. Don’t always go for the latest generation device . Black Friday can provide some brilliant deals on tech as retailers look to shift older models. Many of these products won’t be more than a year old. For example, with the Google Pixel 6 just being announced, the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G will likely see some good discounts.

. Black Friday can provide some brilliant deals on tech as retailers look to shift older models. Many of these products won’t be more than a year old. For example, with the Google Pixel 6 just being announced, the Google Pixel 5 and Google Pixel 4a 5G will likely see some good discounts. Price drops shouldn’t always be taken at face value: retailers like to exaggerate their deals by listing RRPs that might no longer reflect actual prices. A great online tool is CamelCamelCamel, which will tell you the price history of an Amazon product, so you get a better sense of the deal’s quality.

Shop around. Always shop around! When you see an amazing deal, add it to your shopping basket. Then, use that window of time to take a look through prices from competing retailers in Google’s Shopping comparator. Keep in mind that stores like Currys and John Lewis promise to match prices that are cheaper elsewhere – hold them to it.

Always shop around! When you see an amazing deal, add it to your shopping basket. Then, use that window of time to take a look through prices from competing retailers in Google’s Shopping comparator. Keep in mind that stores like Currys and John Lewis promise to match prices that are cheaper elsewhere – hold them to it. We’d also suggest considering the price and speed of delivery and the returns policy. For example, AO offers free 100 day returns, which is a great option if you’re buying for someone else or just know you might not be able to return the item straight away.

And remember, it is only a decent deal if you intend to buy the product in the first place. It’s easy to get carried away with the sheer quantity of deals around at the moment. If it’s a product you’ve wanted for a while or something you (or someone else) will get a lot of use out of, and it’s now discounted – go ahead – otherwise, maybe just take a moment to double-check you’re getting a decent saving.

We love a good deal at RadioTimes.com – so much so that we share ones we like in a regular newsletter. Interested? Take a look below.

Calling technology fiends! Sign up for our newsletter to receive the latest tech reviews, insights and offers, including our Black Friday 2021 coverage. You are now signed up to our deals newsletter! Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of RadioTimes.com) would love to send you our deals newsletters, together with relevant offers and other promotions from our carefully selected partners. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Why is Black Friday called Black Friday?

Black Friday is a shopping tradition that’s been going strong in the US for decades – it always takes place on the day after Thanksgiving. Many believe that the term Black Friday comes from the notion that businesses operate at a financial loss or are “in the red” until the day after Thanksgiving. Huge discounts and sales were said to bring them back “in the black” (in profit).

Actually, however, it’s now believed that police officers in Philadelphia were the first to coin the phrase, describing the day after Thanksgiving when shoppers and visitors flooded the city, causing traffic jams and requiring the officers to work long shifts.

Last year, the US alone saw a 34% increase in Black Friday searches, making it the biggest year yet for the event. It took a surprisingly long time to gain popularity in the UK, only becoming a fixture in the sales calendar a few years ago. Now, though, it is well and truly here to stay, and you’ll find very few British stores that don’t get in on the deals action at the end of November.

Read more on Black Friday

Our expert team has tested hundreds of devices, including everything from smart speakers to the latest smartphones. In other words, we know our tech and what makes a good product.

Importantly for Black Friday, we also know what a good price looks like and are constantly monitoring the biggest retailers to bring you the best discounts. For more Black Friday discounts and buying advice, take a look at our guides:

Advertisement

Want real-time updates? You can also head to our live Black Friday deals coverage.