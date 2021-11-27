The (very) best Black Friday deals still live for the weekend
Wondering how long does Black Friday last? You've still got time to shop some of this year's best Black Friday deals this weekend. Don't miss offers on Apple, gifts and holidays.
Published:
The biggest sale event of the year, Black Friday, kicked off yesterday. We’re sure you noticed, since your inbox was undoubtedly full of brands sharing their best Black Friday deals, discounts and promo codes.
If you’re here now, it’s probably because those emails didn’t tickle your fancy and you’re still after a great deal. Good news – we’re here to help. Before you delve in, there’s a few things to know if you’re shopping this Black Friday weekend.
Firstly, how long does Black Friday last? We normally see a lull in fresh deals on the Saturday (today) and Sunday (tomorrow) between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some deals will have ended, lasting only for Black Friday itself (yesterday, 26th November), while other retailers continue their sales all weekend (Amazon, Very, Currys and so on). It’s worth remembering that a few retailers may kick off new deals and sales on Cyber Monday. This is particularly likely for fashion and beauty brands.
Secondly, Black Friday stock issues and delays, especially around toys and tech, have been well documented. So, while we may be treated to some further price drops or fresh deals on Cyber Monday, we doubt these will be really significant for the most in demand Black Friday products.
Our advice on whether you should wait until Cyber Monday? If you see a product you’re after at a great price this weekend, it might be wise to snap it up while you can.
So with this context in mind, what truly are the best Black Friday deals still live today? We’re glad you asked. After weeks of price monitoring and the entire year spent reviewing the latest and greatest tech in the UK, we’re well informed to share the best Black Friday deals with you today.
Best Black Friday deals still live this weekend
We’ve rounded up today’s best Black Friday deals into sections, including Apple deals, smartphone savings, tech and TV offers, console and games discounts, beauty deals, kitchen and home sales, gifting savings, and Black Friday holiday deals.
Best Apple Black Friday deals
- Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular, 40mm |
£479£379 at Amazon (save £100 0r 21%) £1,899.00£1,506.36 at Amazon (save £392.64 or 21%)
- AirPods 2 with wired case |
£119£99 at Very (save £20 or 17%)
- iPhone 12 64GB, 100GB of data, unlimited minutes and texts |
£49£24.50 per month (for the first six months), plus £29 upfront at Three
- Apple Watch Series 7 GPS, 45mm |
£399£379 at Very (save £20 or 5%)
Star deal: AirPods Pro (2021) with MagSafe charging case |
£239 £199 £185 (Save £54 or 23%)
What’s the deal: Save £54 on these Apple AirPods Pro. Now seeing a further discount and dropping to £185, they come with a MagSafe charging case and Active Noise Cancellation.
Why we chose it: Apple AirPods are always one of the most popular products on Black Friday. That’s because we rarely see big price drops during the rest of the year. We were quite pleased with the previous £40 discount on these premium AirPods, but Very has cut the price again to a huge £54 off, so now we’re thrilled.
A tip if you are browsing for AirPods Pro this Black Friday: make sure to choose those with the MagSafe compatible charging case. This is the latest 2021 model.
- AirPods Pro (2021) with Magsafe charging case |
£239 £199£185 (Save £54 or 23%)
For more highlights, head to our dedicated deals pages:
- Black Friday iPhone deals
- Black Friday Apple Watch deals
- Black Friday AirPods deals
- Black Friday iPad deals
Best Black Friday smartphone savings and sales
- Samsung Galaxy S21+ 5G 128GB |
£949£799 at Samsung (save £150 or 16%)
- giffgaff –
25GB30GB data for just £15 per month
- iPhone 13 128GB, 60GB of data (
£30£15), unlimited calls and texts | £42 per month at Sky
- VOXI – Endless data for
£35£30 per month
- OnePlus 9 Pro |
£829£629 (save £200 or 24%)
Star deal: Google Pixel Pro 6 128GB with 40GB data, unlimited minutes and texts |
£59 £45 per month, £30 upfront
What’s the deal: EE has cut £336 off its total contract price for the brand new Google Pixel 6 Pro.
Why we chose it: This is a brand new flagship smartphone. In fact, it’s been less than one month since its release. It scored 4.4 out of five stars in our recent Google Pixel 6 Pro review, in which our expert liked its strong camera and screen performance. They noted, “It’s a great Android phone that showcases Google’s ambitions to offer a true flagship while still not charging quite as much as Apple or Samsung’s high-end models.” This is a great contract deal for a leading new handset.
- Google Pixel Pro 6 128GB with 40GB data, unlimited minutes and texts |
£59£45 per month, £30 up front
For more this Black Friday, head to:
Best Black Friday tech and TV offers and sales
- Best ever price for Sky Q and Superfast Broadband (£32 per month, £29.95 set-up fee)
- Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit |
£129.99£84.99 at Amazon (save £45 or 35%)
- Samsung – Get a free Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 (worth £949) when you buy a 2021 Neo QLED 8KTV
- Ring Video Doorbell by Amazon |
£89.99£67 (save £22 or 25%)
- Samsung 43-inch AU8000 4K TV |
£549£369 at Amazon (save £180 or 33%)
Star deal: Fitbit Versa 3 |
£199.99 £154.99 £139 (save £60.99 or 30%)
What’s the deal: The Fitbit Versa 3 is typically found for just under £200 but is now £139 at Amazon.
Why we chose it: We awarded this model four out of five stars in our Fitbit Versa 3 review. The highlights? Its no-nonsense UI and brilliant range of features that include a built-in voice assistant, heart tracker with heart rate zone notifications, GPS tracking and 20+ exercise modes.
- Fitbit Versa 3 |
£199.99 £154.99£139 (save £60.99 or 30%)
After more offers? Visit our guides:
- Black Friday Fitbit deals or Black Friday smartwatch deals
- Black Friday tablet deals
- Black Friday printer deals
- Black Friday earbud deals
- Black Friday soundbar deals
- Black Friday broadband deals
- Black Friday smart home deals
Also don’t miss our round-up of 40 of the best tech gifts for Christmas.
Black Friday console and games discounts
- FIFA 22 (PS4) |
£54.99£37.99 at Amazon, Very or Currys
- Oculus Quest 2 (128GB) | £299 (with £50 free e gift-card)
- Nintendo Switch OLED, Pokémon Shining Pearl and SanDisk 256GB memory card bundle |
£392.98£379 at Currys (save £13.98 or 3.5%)
- Nintendo Switch Lite (Grey) |
£199.99£179.99 at Zavvi (save £20 or 10%)
- EPOS H3 Gaming Headset |
£109.95£80.10 at GameByte (save £29 or 27%)
Star deal: Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red, free Mario Kart 8 download and a three month Nintendo Switch online subscription |
£316.97 £259.99 at Very (save £56.98 or 18%)
What’s the deal: A bundle which includes a free Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download and three months of Nintendo Switch online membership with the original Neon Red/Blue Nintendo Switch.
Why we chose it: Hands down, this is the best Switch deal we’ve seen this year.
Our gaming editor, Rob Leane, notes, “This Nintendo Switch deal is top of the podium at the moment, and that’s not just because it includes the joyous racing game that is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe! Offering unparalleled value alongside a truly great game (which will keep you and your pals entertained for hours on end), this deal would be a great way to grab a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday.”
For the console alone, without any games or extra, head to eBay, where it’s currently 20% cheaper.
- Nintendo Switch Neon Blue/Red, free Mario Kart 8 download and a three month Nintendo Switch online subscription |
£316.97£259.99 at Very (save £56.98 or 18%)
For more offers, check out our dedicated Black Friday coverage for gamers:
- Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals
- Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals
- Black Friday gaming deals
- Black Friday gaming chair deals
Best Black Friday beauty deals and sales
- ghd Platinum+ Professional Smart Hair Straighteners |
£189£151 (save £38 or 20%)
- Oral-B – Get up to 68% off electric toothbrushes, including premium iO 6 series, iO 9 series and Genius X models
- Look Fantastic – Huge savings (some up to 55%) on popular brands like Olaplex, PIXI, Laura Mercier, REN and Bobbi Brown
- Clinique – 25% off
- Shark STYLE iQ Hair Dryer |
£229.99£179.99 – an alternative to the Dyson Supersonic which is not seeing any offers for Black Friday (save £50 or 22%)
Star deal: Oral-B iO8 Series Electric Toothbrush |
£450 £160 (save £290 or 64%)
What’s the deal: Save 64% on this extremely sophisticated electric toothbrush. It normally costs £450, but now the Oral-B iO8 Series is just £160 (a saving of £290).
Why we chose it: This Oral-B toothbrush is now at its lowest price ever and is packed with tech, including six brushing modes, a pressure sensor that flashes red when you brush too hard and an interactive colour display. You’ll also get free next-day delivery with this purchase.
- Oral-B iO8 Series Electric Toothbrush |
£450£160 (save £290 or 64%)
For advice on getting a genuinely good offer like this one, head to our Black Friday electric toothbrush deals guide.
Best Black Friday kitchen and home deals and sales
- Kenwood kMix stand mixer |
£399.99£199.99 (save £200 or 50%)
- Dyson V11 Absolute Cordless Vacuum Cleaner |
£599.99£439.99 (save £160 or 27%)
- Ooni – 20% off all pizza ovens, accessories and bundles
- Emma – Up to 50% off these highly popular mattresses
- Lavazza Deséa coffee pod machine |
£199£99.50 at Lavazza (save £99.50 or 50%)
Star deal: Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-iQ BN800UKDB |
£199.99 £129.99 (save £70 or 35%)
What’s the deal: Save £70 (or 35%) on this Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor. If you purchase from Ninja directly, not only is it discounted to £129.99, but you can also opt for an exclusive blue finish and claim a free apron.
Why we chose it: The food processor comes with a wide array of accessories, including a food processor bowl, a smaller 700ml cup with a spout lid, a dough tool and a chopping blade. It features a 1200W motor, which is powerful enough to crush ice. Plus, the parts are dishwasher-safe.
Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-iQ BN800UKDB |
£199.99 £129.99 (save £70 or 35%)
Best Black Friday Christmas gift deals and sales
- The White Company – 20% off everything
- Hotel Chocolat The Large Chocolate Hamper |
£40£33.99 at Amazon (save £6.01 or 15%)
- shopDisney: Discounts across soft toys, LEGO, Christmas decorations and more
- Pandora – 20% off everything
- The Perfume Shop – Up to half price on popular fragrances
Best Black Friday holiday and travel deals and sales
- British Airways – save up to £300
- Trainline – cheap train journeys and railcard savings
- Easyjet – £100 off holidays over £700
- TUI – save up to £200 per booking
- Virgin – save up to 10%
For more offers from the biggest retailers this weekend, bookmark our dedicated Amazon Black Friday deals, Currys Black Friday deals, John Lewis Black Friday deals, Argos Black Friday deals, Very Black Friday deals, AO Black Friday deals and Samsung Black Friday deals guides.