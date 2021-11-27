The (very) best Black Friday deals still live for the weekend

The biggest sale event of the year, Black Friday, kicked off yesterday. We’re sure you noticed, since your inbox was undoubtedly full of brands sharing their best Black Friday deals, discounts and promo codes.

If you’re here now, it’s probably because those emails didn’t tickle your fancy and you’re still after a great deal. Good news – we’re here to help. Before you delve in, there’s a few things to know if you’re shopping this Black Friday weekend.

Firstly, how long does Black Friday last? We normally see a lull in fresh deals on the Saturday (today) and Sunday (tomorrow) between Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Some deals will have ended, lasting only for Black Friday itself (yesterday, 26th November), while other retailers continue their sales all weekend (Amazon, Very, Currys and so on). It’s worth remembering that a few retailers may kick off new deals and sales on Cyber Monday. This is particularly likely for fashion and beauty brands.

Secondly, Black Friday stock issues and delays, especially around toys and tech, have been well documented. So, while we may be treated to some further price drops or fresh deals on Cyber Monday, we doubt these will be really significant for the most in demand Black Friday products.

Our advice on whether you should wait until Cyber Monday? If you see a product you’re after at a great price this weekend, it might be wise to snap it up while you can.

So with this context in mind, what truly are the best Black Friday deals still live today? We’re glad you asked. After weeks of price monitoring and the entire year spent reviewing the latest and greatest tech in the UK, we’re well informed to share the best Black Friday deals with you today.

Best Black Friday deals still live this weekend

We’ve rounded up today’s best Black Friday deals into sections, including Apple deals, smartphone savings, tech and TV offers, console and games discounts, beauty deals, kitchen and home sales, gifting savings, and Black Friday holiday deals.

Best Apple Black Friday deals

Star deal: AirPods Pro (2021) with MagSafe charging case | £239 £199 £185 (Save £54 or 23%)

What’s the deal: Save £54 on these Apple AirPods Pro. Now seeing a further discount and dropping to £185, they come with a MagSafe charging case and Active Noise Cancellation.

Why we chose it: Apple AirPods are always one of the most popular products on Black Friday. That’s because we rarely see big price drops during the rest of the year. We were quite pleased with the previous £40 discount on these premium AirPods, but Very has cut the price again to a huge £54 off, so now we’re thrilled.

A tip if you are browsing for AirPods Pro this Black Friday: make sure to choose those with the MagSafe compatible charging case. This is the latest 2021 model.

For more highlights, head to our dedicated deals pages:

Best Black Friday smartphone savings and sales

Star deal: Google Pixel Pro 6 128GB with 40GB data, unlimited minutes and texts | £59 £45 per month, £30 upfront

What’s the deal: EE has cut £336 off its total contract price for the brand new Google Pixel 6 Pro.

Why we chose it: This is a brand new flagship smartphone. In fact, it’s been less than one month since its release. It scored 4.4 out of five stars in our recent Google Pixel 6 Pro review, in which our expert liked its strong camera and screen performance. They noted, “It’s a great Android phone that showcases Google’s ambitions to offer a true flagship while still not charging quite as much as Apple or Samsung’s high-end models.” This is a great contract deal for a leading new handset.

Google Pixel Pro 6 128GB with 40GB data, unlimited minutes and texts | £59 £45 per month, £30 up front

For more this Black Friday, head to:

Best Black Friday tech and TV offers and sales

Star deal: Fitbit Versa 3 | £199.99 £154.99 £139 (save £60.99 or 30%)

What’s the deal: The Fitbit Versa 3 is typically found for just under £200 but is now £139 at Amazon.

Why we chose it: We awarded this model four out of five stars in our Fitbit Versa 3 review. The highlights? Its no-nonsense UI and brilliant range of features that include a built-in voice assistant, heart tracker with heart rate zone notifications, GPS tracking and 20+ exercise modes.

Fitbit Versa 3 | £199.99 £154.99 £139 (save £60.99 or 30%)

After more offers? Visit our guides:

Also don’t miss our round-up of 40 of the best tech gifts for Christmas.

Black Friday console and games discounts

What’s the deal: A bundle which includes a free Mario Kart 8 Deluxe download and three months of Nintendo Switch online membership with the original Neon Red/Blue Nintendo Switch.

Why we chose it: Hands down, this is the best Switch deal we’ve seen this year.

Our gaming editor, Rob Leane, notes, “This Nintendo Switch deal is top of the podium at the moment, and that’s not just because it includes the joyous racing game that is Mario Kart 8 Deluxe! Offering unparalleled value alongside a truly great game (which will keep you and your pals entertained for hours on end), this deal would be a great way to grab a Nintendo Switch this Black Friday.”

For the console alone, without any games or extra, head to eBay, where it’s currently 20% cheaper.

For more offers, check out our dedicated Black Friday coverage for gamers:

Best Black Friday beauty deals and sales

Star deal: Oral-B iO8 Series Electric Toothbrush | £450 £160 (save £290 or 64%)

What’s the deal: Save 64% on this extremely sophisticated electric toothbrush. It normally costs £450, but now the Oral-B iO8 Series is just £160 (a saving of £290).

Why we chose it: This Oral-B toothbrush is now at its lowest price ever and is packed with tech, including six brushing modes, a pressure sensor that flashes red when you brush too hard and an interactive colour display. You’ll also get free next-day delivery with this purchase.

For advice on getting a genuinely good offer like this one, head to our Black Friday electric toothbrush deals guide.

Best Black Friday kitchen and home deals and sales

What’s the deal: Save £70 (or 35%) on this Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor. If you purchase from Ninja directly, not only is it discounted to £129.99, but you can also opt for an exclusive blue finish and claim a free apron.

Why we chose it: The food processor comes with a wide array of accessories, including a food processor bowl, a smaller 700ml cup with a spout lid, a dough tool and a chopping blade. It features a 1200W motor, which is powerful enough to crush ice. Plus, the parts are dishwasher-safe.

Ninja 3-in-1 Food Processor with Auto-iQ BN800UKDB | £199.99 £129.99 (save £70 or 35%)

Best Black Friday Christmas gift deals and sales

Best Black Friday holiday and travel deals and sales

British Airways – save up to £300 Trainline – cheap train journeys and railcard savings Easyjet – £100 off holidays over £700 TUI – save up to £200 per booking Virgin – save up to 10%

For more offers from the biggest retailers this weekend, bookmark our dedicated Amazon Black Friday deals, Currys Black Friday deals, John Lewis Black Friday deals, Argos Black Friday deals, Very Black Friday deals, AO Black Friday deals and Samsung Black Friday deals guides.