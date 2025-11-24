Apple is notoriously reluctant to put discounts on any of their products and services, especially during the Black Friday sales.

Ad

However, luckily for Ted Lasso fans they are breaking tradition with a six-month deal on Apple TV.

The flagship TV and film streaming service is now available for £4.99 a month for six months, dropping from the normal price of £9.99.

This deal is perfect for anyone interested in Apple TV's wealth of original shows, from classics like Slow Horses to new thrillers like Pluribus. You can also see original films like The Family Plan 2 and access their huge back catalogue of movies.

The offer will run from now until 1st December and, if you get it now, you could be watching cheaper TV until May,

Here's what you need to know.

Get six months' Apple TV for £4.99 a month

What is the Apple TV Black Friday offer?

Rhea Seehorn in Pluribus. Apple TV

Apple TV is offering a six-month subscription for £4.99 a month, reduced from £9.99. That's a 50% reduction which means you'd be saving £30 overall.

With your six-month subscription of just £29.94 you would have access to hundreds of exclusive Apple Originals, from Slow Horses to Ted Lasso, alongside a huge catalogue of films with no ads.

This offer is for eligible users only and after six months are up your subscription would automatically renew at £9.99 a month.

Get six months' Apple TV for £4.99 a month

How long does the Apple TV Black Friday offer last?

This offer will run from now until 1st December (Cyber Monday), so make sure you sign up before it's too late.

How to get the Apple TV Black Friday offer today

Apple TV is available on smart TV apps, Apple devices, web and more. Simply sign into your Apple account, head to Apple TV and select 'Accept offer.'

Get six months' Apple TV for £4.99 a month

Ad

You can also take a look at the Nintendo Switch 2 Black Friday deal and PlayStation Portal Black Friday sale. Plus will Black Friday get better?