It's no secret that Black Friday is the best time of the year to invest in new tech items. If you're a die-hard Apple fan, you'll be glad to know that there are plenty of offers on Apple products during the 2025 sales period.

While Apple aren't known for generous Black Friday offerings, they are running a Black Friday sale of sorts this year. You can get Apple gift cards with purchases of selected products; however, similarly to their Black Friday 2024 sale, this doesn't apply to all products.

However, you're likely to find bigger discounts and more freebies elsewhere— and good news, there are plenty of other UK retailers offering deals on Apple products.

We've rounded up the best Black Friday deals we could find on Apple products, from iPhones to iPads, AirPods and more.

Jump to:

When does Apple's Black Friday 2025 sale go live?

Apple's official Black Friday sale will run from Black Friday until Cyber Monday, i.e. from 28th November until 1st December.

What deals have been confirmed for Apple's UK Black Friday sale?

Rather than offer reductions on specific Apple products, the tech giant has decided to offer gift cards of varying amounts when you buy an Apple product during the sales period.

Here's what you can get with your purchase of the following items:

iPhone 16 or iPhone 16e: Gift card up to £60

iPad A16, iPad Air or iPad mini: Gift card up to £80

MacBook Pro (M4 Pro or M4 Max chip), MacBook Air, iMac or Mac mini: Gift card up to £200

Apple Watch Series 11 or Apple Watch SE 3: Gift card up to £40

AirPods Max, AirPods Pro 3 or AirPods 4: Gift card up to £60

HomePod or Apple TV 4K: Gift card up to £40

Beats Studio Pro, Powerbeats Pro 2, Beats Solo 4, Beats Studio Buds + or Beats Pill: Gift card up to £40

Magic Keyboard for iPad Air, Magic Keyboard Folio for iPad (A16) or Apple Pencil Pro: Gift card up to £20

Which UK retailers have the best Apple Black Friday deals today?

If you're looking for money off Apple devices and additional freebies, then we've got some great news for you. Apple aren't the only retailer offering discounts on Apple products during the Black Friday sales period.

Here's a list of UK retailers offering savings on Apple products today:

Lowest prices we've found for each Apple product so far this Black Friday

iPhone 17

Apple iPhone 17 Apple

The Apple iPhone 17 range came out in September of this year, so we weren't expecting any massive discounts considering how new the phones are.

However, we've spotted some deals on the brand-new range, including on the flagship model, the iPhone 17 Pro and the Pro Max.

iPhone 16

iPhone 16 Apple

If it's bigger deals you're after, then it's best to opt for an older iPhone model. As the iPhone 16 came out in 2024, it's likely to see bigger discounts, both during Black Friday and beyond.

Plus, the iPhone 16e is also available. As a model specifically designed to be a more affordable option anyways, this is where you'll really start to see the big savings.

AirPods

AirPods 4 NIC COURY/AFP via Getty Images)

When it comes to AirPods Black Friday deals, there are plenty of models to choose from. The most flagship model is the Apple AirPods 4, which were released in September 2024 and are seeing plenty of discounts this Black Friday season.

There's also the AirPods Pro range, including the AirPods Pro 3 (2025) and AirPods Pro 2 (2022).

Another way to save on AirPods this Black Friday is deciding whether or not you want to opt for a model with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC).

iPad

Apple iPad A16. Apple Store via Very

When it comes to the iPad, you have plenty of models to choose from, and thankfully, plenty of discounts to choose from too.

In the 2025 Black Friday sales, you can find discounts on the iPad (2025), iPad Air, iPad Pro and iPad Mini.

Macbook

John Lewis

We all know that the best time of the year to invest in a new laptop is during the Black Friday sales, and the Macbook is no exception.

Currently, there's a good mix of savings between the newer and older Macbook models.

