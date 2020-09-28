Amazon Prime Day 2020 dates confirmed as early deals start

Amazon Prime Day has been the centre of speculation since its postponement back in April.

Now, over five months later, we finally have confirmed dates for Amazon Prime Day 2020.

Just like last year, Prime Day will last 48 hours and to celebrate revealing the dates, Amazon has already started the discounts.

Starting from today, and expected to last throughout October, Amazon will be teasing offers on their own devices.

Amazon Prime Day 2020 dates revealed

The online shopping event exclusively for Prime members will take place on 13th and 14th October.

To mark the reveal, Amazon-owned doorbell company Ring currently has £60 off their Spotlight Cam for Prime members bring its price down to £139.

This, of course, follows the reveal of a number of new Echo, Fire TV and Ring products at Amazon’s annual launch event last week. So, expect more Amazon devices to be discounted into October and during Prime Day itself.

As extra encouragement to spend during Prime Day, Amazon is also offering £10 credit for members who spend £10 with any small businesses on their site. These will be clearly signposted.

To take advantage of these deals, you need to sign up to Amazon Prime. For £7.99, you can take part in Prime Day, watch Amazon Prime Video and get free delivery.

For those not sure about whether they want to commit to the cost, there is also a 30-day free trial that will also allow you to take advantage of the Prime Day discounts.

The postponed dates of Amazon Prime Day does mean that will be quickly followed by Black Friday and Cyber Monday, for which Amazon is also a major participant.

This will likely mean we will see discounts throughout October and November, making these shopping events great opportunities to snatch up some pricey Christmas presents.

If you can’t wait, check out our best smart TV Sticks and Echo deals pages for more discounts.