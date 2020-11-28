Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday 2020 deals and bundles – updated for Cyber Weekend

If you want that elusive Nintendo Switch then the time is now as the console’s price is cut in the Black Friday deals with some great savings on bundles.

While Black Friday may be over, the deals continue as we head into Cyber Weekend. This year, many of the Black Friday sales are continuing through the weekend, and at the end of which will be met by more discounts in the form of Cyber Monday.

Animal Crossing: New Horizon (AKA one of the biggest game success stories of the year), Mario Kart Live and Ring Fit Adventure flew out of stock faster than you could say “get me a vaccine now”. Thankfully, the stock has returned (for the most part) and it could not be better timed for Black Friday.

Nintendo Switch deals do tend to vanish quickly, so in short – be sure to snap a Nintendo Switch up when you see a bundle or console you like as you may just miss out if you hesitate.

If you need a little helping hand knowing what to buy (we’re looking at you, parents!) keep an eye out for Animal Crossing: New Horizons or the new Mario game which has been reduced by £4 at Amazon. Also for you parents out there, that game includes Mario 64 if you want to revisit your childhood – age-dependent, of course.

Just Dance 2021 is also on sale for 32% less if the thought of dancing away your Christmas appeals to you. Also, the official SanDisk Nintendo Switch memory card is just £39.99 at Amazon saving you £38 – that’s 49% – perfect for that extra space as it fills up extremely quickly on the Nintendo Switch.

If you’re looking for the best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals right now these are the bundles and games to look out for – but move fast.

We’re updating this page with the latest Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals regularly over the entire Black Friday weekend, so keep us bookmarked so you don’t miss a bargain.

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday deals for Cyber Weekend

Nintendo Switch games and bundles are discounted at Amazon, Currys and Very right now. Supermarkets also have deals with Asda selling the Nintendo Switch for £40 less in the Roll Back deal. Aldi has gone lower at £229.99 just for this Black Friday weekend. As with any gaming deal, you may want to check out bundles if you are in the market for a game too.

One that has caught our eye if you need a new phone too is from EE. When buying the Oppo A72 128GB you can also get a free Nintendo Switch – an incentive to grab yourself a new phone if we’ve ever seen one. Carphone Warehouse has also jumped on the bundle bandwagon – the iPhone SE 64GB on Vodafone will come with the new Nintendo Switch Fortnite Edition, with the popular shooter pre-installed with several in-game items. Similarly, this Huawei P30 Lite plan at Virgin Media comes with a Switch.

These are the best Nintendo Switch prices and deals right now:

Nintendo Switch US

Best Nintendo Switch Lite Black Friday deals

The Nintendo Switch Lite offers the same great games as the main console but comes as a single unit, without the detachable controllers. The handheld device is ideal for single users and is also a more affordable alternative, available in multiple colours. For the device in the other colour options, we’ve found the best deals available now below:

Nintendo Switch Lite grey – from £189.99

Nintendo Switch Lite yellow – from £189.99

Nintendo Switch Lite turquoise – from £189.99

Nintendo Switch Lite Coral – from £189.99

Best Nintendo Switch Black Friday game deals

If you’re wondering what games to get for the Nintendo Switch, the new FIFA 21 is proving popular, Animal Crossing: News Horizons popularity has proved to be unrivalled over the past year and classics like Minecraft or Fortnite are sure bets when it comes to Black Friday deals.

Best Black Friday Nintendo Switch accessory deals

Game

There are a variety of controllers you can get for the Switch. The joy-cons are the type you get with the console and can be detached- with a fun motion sensor capability too (and they come in different colours). But there are those that prefer the traditional type of controllers that you can get with the Xbox’s and PS5’s and that’s where the Switch Pro controller comes in as it resembles those far more than it does the joy-cons.

What Alternatives are there to the Nintendo Switch?

Well as far as the current (or last) generation of gaming goes, there isn’t any if you want to play massive games like Zelda, Mario or Pokemon. But Nintendo exclusives aside, there is the Xbox Series X and the PS5 but you won’t be about to just switch the console to a handheld device like you can on the Switch.

Is the Nintendo Switch back in stock for Black Friday?

Nintendo Switch has been in and out of stock this year, it’s been somewhat of a rollercoaster throughout the pandemic. Despite the demand, it seems supply has finally settled down with Nintendo Switch bundles cropping up on Prime Day, which is a good sign. The only caveat to that is as soon as they appeared in stock they were swiftly whisked off to someone’s basket – so our advice? Move fast.

We’re seeing Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals with slightly better discounts than we saw on Prime Day, which was a little underwhelming with price drops. That said, Amazon’s bundles still sold quickly on the day. With a new device potentially on the cards for next year, we may well see some impressive deals and bundles on offer over the weekend.

We know with more sales online now that competition will be fierce so changing prices should reflect that. Currys, Amazon and Very are all good places to keep an eye on.

We’ve also now seen Ring Fit Adventure back in stock. The item and game would barely come into stock before it sold out so keep an eye out for deals.

What is a good price for the Nintendo Switch?

With the UK just having lockdown and things not getting quite back to normal we know everyone is keen to keep themselves entertained. We saw back in March that stock went fast for the Nintendo Switch and then again with Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Stock is now back to normal in the UK, so here’s hoping that continues. Good news is the UK looks better prepared (than the US) with stock there we may see better deals and prices over this Black Friday weekend. Nintendo itself has said there will be a few games half-price including Pokemon ranges and Minecraft will see a discount too.

But what does this mean when it comes to price? These days the Nintendo Switch is priced at about £279 max. For the Nintendo Switch Lite, it should be about £199 without a game. Last year you could get about £20-£30 off that price, which isn’t as much but expected as it’s the cheaper console.

What is the Nintendo Switch?

If you’re still unsure. The Nintendo Switch console offers three ways for gamers to play. The device consists of a main tablet-like screen to which two “Joy-Con” controllers slot in and out of either side.

By docking the device into your TV you can enjoy HD gaming at home. The flip stand on the back of the screen allows the Nintendo Switch to flip into what it calls “tablet mode” meaning you can play multiplayer games out and about.

Finally, the familiar hand-held mode is the third way to play and is the single-player mode, used with the controllers slotted in.

You can add in external micro SD cards for Nintendo Switch (memory cards) to expand the device’s capacity and we’ve tracked down the best power banks for Nintendo Switch so you can keep gaming for longer.

There are also loads of exciting games and extras like the Nintendo Ring Fit and the new Animal Crossing. The Nintendo Switch Lite is currently available in four colours, with the newest coral colour proving exceptionally popular.

Bundles can also be a sneaky way to get your hands on popular tech, especially when it comes to gaming devices like the Nintendo Switch. Some of the big-name retailers offer great games including popular options such as Mario Kart and Pokemon with the console as a package.

If you’re not sure which Switch to buy, read our guide comparing the Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite. The Lite is purely a handheld console, while the Switch, while more expensive, is more versatile and can be played multiplayer, making it popular with families.

For tech fans, there are plenty of other great deals to get hold of for Black Friday. To give you a nudge in the right direction, we’ve found the best iPhone 11 deals, best Currys Black Friday deals and top Dell Black Friday offers.

