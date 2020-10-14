Prime Day vs Black Friday: Which saves you the most money?

No matter where you look in the winter months, you are never far from a deal of some kind – with many of the largest retailers launching huge sale events in the lead up to Christmas.

Prime Day this year is much closer to Black Friday than usual, with only a few weeks between the two.

The Amazon sale is running right now, and you can find bargains on things like discounted Fire Sticks, Amazon Unlimited Music sign up costs reduced, offers on Echo devices, and many more Amazon devices on sale. There will also likely be Kindle deals too.

As for Black Friday, that falls on 27th November this year – and that will be followed by Cyber Monday on the 30th, and then the annual Boxing Day and New Years sales. So, there are huge deals to be found from now right through to January.

But should you hold fire for Black Friday, or grab early offers while you can?

Which will be better, Prime Day or Back Friday

Well, it depends on what you are looking for. Prime Day is an Amazon sale day, but that does not mean that it is just Amazon products that are discounted. While yes, you will find the likes of Echo devices and Kindles at reduced rates, alongside many other lines of products that Amazon make in-house, you will see a lot of other brands too.

Deals on video games are going strong, with some consoles on offer too. Plus, you’ll also find laptops and Tv’s. If you are looking for something in particular, the chances are good that there will be a discount of some kind available.

As for Black Friday, traditionally, prices tend to be close to the offers that you get on Prime Day. But there are exceptions for a key reason: Black Friday is a sale for everyone. Almost all major retail brands will be involved in the big day and they will all be competing against each other to offer the best price and to attract customers.

As for what products will be cheaper in which sale, though, it is hard to say. The UK’s leading independent price comparison website, PriceRunner, has looked at sales from past years and said: “Through our data analysis we have seen that on average, half of the products we looked at had the best price on Prime Day and the other half were cheaper on Black Friday.”

So, the chance of what you want being cheaper next month is a 50/50 gamble. But expect competitive pricing and much on offer – with a possible catch when it comes to Black Friday…

Will Black Friday be as good this year?

Black Friday has been going for years now, with its original incarnation dating back as far as 1957 in America. It is only in more recent times that the day has been given the name Black Friday, but it has already been ingrained in us that the day means some sweet deals on numerous things.

However, this year may not be quite as straightforward as others. Amazon moving its Prime Day event back from the summer to October could well have an impact on stock levels, given the hits that various production lines have taken this year. After all, this was the cause for the delay of the iPhone 12.

So it is possible that there may not be quite as much on sale this year due to there not being as much available – although we would like to think that Amazon has planned ahead and taken the next big sale into consideration when it comes to their stock levels.

Regardless, this should not have an impact on other retailers as they would have likely planned what was going to be reduced some time ago now. The more likely option is that there will still be the great savings we have come to expect, that normally get better each year, but they may sell out quicker than they would usually.

