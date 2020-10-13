iPhone 12 pre-order: how to order and best places for deals as date leaked

It’s that time of year again – the latest iPhone has finally been announced and pre-orders are upcoming.

It may have been a bit later than usual, but the iPhone 12 event delivered all the goods on the latest update to Apple’s iconic smartphone, confirming features such as a new design and 5G support – and most importantly, pre-order details.

It’s been a manic time for pre-orders recently, with the Xbox Series X and PS5 pre-orders selling out within hours – and while Apple’s pre-orders aren’t usually quite as chaotic, you may want to get in fast.

One of the big advantages of Apple is the integration between their products – so look out for Apple’s Prime Day deals and Black Friday deals too for compatible accessories such as AirPods and Apple Watches.

Where can I pre-order the iPhone 12?

The iPhone 12 is available to pre-order from most major tech and mobile retailers – see the list below:

iPhone 12 accessories

With the cost of iPhones only going up, everyone knows you need a case ASAP before that inevitable drop onto a concrete floor. Case manufacturer Totallee revealed its iPhone 12 cases early – you can buy its products in the UK through Amazon, or now the smartphone has officially been revealed there are cases from the following retailers:

iPhone 11 deals

Yes, rather a lot of people upgrade as soon as a new iPhone is announced – but for those who wait for the new iPhone reveal to get the older model on the cheap, your time has come. Here’s where to get the still-impressive iPhone 11 for now discounted prices:

iPhone 11 64GB, £47 per month (£0 upfront)

The 64GB device at no upfront cost and a charge of £47 per month, with which you get 100GB data, unlimited minutes, and unlimited texts on EE. A one-year Apple TV+ subscription is also included.

Get the deal

iPhone 11 Pro 64GB, £49.99 per month (£99 upfront)

For £49.99 a month this iD mobile contract offers unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, and a whopping 50GB of data. Get roaming and data rollover included too.

Get the deal

iPhone Pro 11 Max 64GB, £60 per month (£84.99 upfront)

For the larger screen version of the Pro, you are usually looking at a much higher monthly cost (24-month contract) – not with this deal. For £60 a month, you’ll get unlimited minutes, unlimited texts, and a decent chunk (15GB) of data.

Get the deal

If you’re buying upfront, check out our best sim-only deals ahead of Black Friday.

