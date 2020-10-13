55-Inch HISENSE 55U7QFTUK 4K TV sees £351 price drop for Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day is back for 2020 and, despite its name, offers will be live across two full days – the 13th and 14th October.

Advertisement

Among the one million deals that went live at midnight globally on everything from Amazon devices to Samsung smartphones and Nintendo Switch games, were discounts on TVs. So if you’re looking to replace or upgrade your old model with a 4K smart one equipped with crisp display quality and Dolby Atmos sound, now’s your chance to do so at reduced prices.

This year, you can save up to 30 per cent on Hisense’s smart TVs, including 4K Quantum series 2020 models.

You need to be an Amazon Prime member to make the most of Amazon Prime Day’s deals but a 30-day free trial is easy to sign up to, plus Amazon Student Prime memberships also count.

Which 2020 Hisense 55U7QFTUK Quantum TVs are included in the Prime Day deals?

Running across Amazon’s two-day annual shopping event, you can pick up three sizes of the 2020 Quantum Series 4K TVs including the 65-inch model with a whopping £700 off.

55-inch Hisense 55U7QFTUK Quantum TV was £899 now £548

The Hisense Quantum series TVs are optimised for entertainment, boasting a QLED rich colour display and Dolby Atmos sound for immersive audio. A smart TV, this connects to Prime Video, Netflix, Freeview Play, Youtube and Rakuten plus 15 HD channels and seven on-demand players.

If you’re interested in comparing with other brands, the Panasonic TX-50HX580BZ 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD is down to £399 from its previous price of £466.11.

Advertisement

Looking for more Amazon Prime Day deals? Find offers on Kindles, Fire TV devices and more.