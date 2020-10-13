Get 20 per cent off Apple Airpods in this Prime Day deal

Apple’s popular wireless headphones, the Apple Airpods, set a new trend for audio earbuds.

The clever, universal design should suit every ear shape and the pair slot neatly into a handy case. This case charges the headphones either wirelessly or using a lightning connector. The headphones are also enabled with Siri voice recognition software, so you access all the Siri services simply by speaking.

Usually just shy of £200, the price of the Airpods has been slashed by 20 per cent in the Amazon Prime Day sales event. The event began today (13th October) and will last only until midnight on Wednesday 14th October. However, many deals are only available for limited periods, which may be just for one of the two sale days or even just for a single hour.

Of course, all of this depends on stock allowances and how in-demand the products are. Already we have seen Nintendo Switch bundles completely sell out and, while some other consoles are available, they’re no longer on sale. For this reason, if you see an offer you like the look of, you will need to act fast to catch it while you can.

As the Apple Airpods are such a popular product, we expect that this 20 per cent discounted deal will be extremely popular with other buyers.

Get the Apple Airpods with wireless charging case deal – was £199, now £159

To get your hands on this offer, you will need to act fast. You can buy the discounted Airpods right now on the Amazon website, as long as you are a member of Amazon Prime.

Get the Apple Airpods deal now.

If you are not yet a member of Amazon Prime, you can sign up for an account or a 30-day free trial to access this offer and the many others which are currently available during this limited time event

Sign up to Amazon Prime.

