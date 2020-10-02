Best Amazon Prime Apple deals 2020: what to expect in this year’s sale

Time to check that bank balance as Prime Day is on the way – and it’s happening very soon.

The 13th and 14th October are the days to mark in your calendars ahead of next month’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Prime Day is known for having deals on many things, from Kindles, to Blu-Rays, to tablets – you name it and there will likely be an offer to take advantage of.

Apple products are no exception and with more and more releasing on the market, including the upcoming iPhone 12, it seems likely that we will see some of the older products, as well as hopefully some more recent ones, heavily reduced on the two-day sale.

With Prime Day inching ever closer, here is what we can expect from their Apple range on the big day – as well as their other offers:

What Apple deals were available in 2019 Prime Day sales?

Last year saw iPhones, AirPods, Apple Watches, iPads and many more all on offer – which bodes well for 2020 considering the offers try to be ‘better than ever’ with each year. Some examples of pricing were the Apple Watch Series 3 dropping to £185, and the AirPods going as low as £127.90.

What Apple deals are expected on Prime Day 2020?

Apple

Look for more of the same from last year at new prices. There is a tendency to ‘go bigger’ with each passing year and we cannot see 2020 being an exception. The iPhone 11 is likely to be a big seller with some great discounts as well as other models of Apple devices that are due to have, or have recently had, an upgrade.

It is not out of the realms of possibility that new devices such as the Apple Watch 6 will also get some kind of price reduction. We do not expect this to be huge but with any product recently released, any saving is better than none at all. AirPods are also likely to be included as well as other accessories for all our favourite products.

And if you are looking to get an iPad, this could well be your chance as not only have prices dropped for these of late, but we would be surprised if further reductions were not on the way when the sale commences.

In short, keep your eyes peeled on everything Apple has to offer as there could well be some surprises on the day.

What else will be on offer on Prime Day?

Fire Sticks and Echo speakers, including the brand new 4th Gen Amazon Echo range are all expected to be part of the sale this year. Given they are products Amazon owns it makes sense that they would offer substantial deals on these – same too with the Fire Sticks and the latest addition to the range, the Fire TV Stick Lite.

Look too for discounts on Amazon Everyday Essentials and if other years are anything to go by, some great savings on services such as Amazon Music. You can already save on Kindle Unlimited if you are a new subscriber.

The iPhone 12, PS5, and Xbox Series X are all on the way but we would be surprised to see any savings on those. Older models such as the iPhone 11, Xbox One and PS4 on the other hand are all but guaranteed to see great deals.

There is also a deal in place where you can get £10 credit to spend on Prime Day when you spend £10 on their site with a small business – here are all the details of the Prime Day Small Business deal.

It’s worth downloading the Amazon app if you’re after something specific– some deals were revealed on the app a week in advance last year.

Early Prime deals will likely trickle out through October – keep an eye on the Amazon Prime Day hub page for the latest deals.

What new Apple products are there?

Fans of Apple will know that there is never long to wait before something new or upgraded comes along and 2020 has been no exception. Not only is the iPhone 12 on the way, but the Apple Watch 6 and the cheaper Apple Watch SE have recently been released.

The iPad 8 has debuted this year too while the iPad Air is set to come out this month. Also, there is Apple Fitness+ subscription service that you can sign up to- something many of us may need as more of us have been working from home.

Don’t forget that to make the most of the Prime Day deals, you’ll need to sign up to be an Amazon Prime member. You can get a free trial for 30 days.

