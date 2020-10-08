What is Kindle Unlimited and how does it work?

Love reading? Then the odds are good that you already have a Kindle device within touching distance.

Whilst some may still prefer the feeling of having a physical book in their hands, there’s no denying the ease and accessibility that the Kindle delivers, with almost any book you like ready to read at the push of a button.

With Prime Day on the way, look for deals on Kindle Unlimited as well as many other things. The two-day sale event will take place on 13th and 14th October and promises to give us a whole range of Prime Day deals. Look for things like discounted Fire Sticks, deals on Echo devices, and many more Amazon devices on offer.

To join the service and grab some bargains on sale day, here is where you can sign up for Amazon Prime and get a 30-day free trial.

And remember, there are also deals to be found for both the Black Friday sale and Cyber Monday sales. There are a lot of great deals on the way – and a concert, with Prime Day Live happening on 9th October and featuring Celeste, Lewis Capaldi and Cate Le Bon.

What is Kindle Unlimited?

Kindle Unlimited gives you access to over 1 million titles, thousands of audiobooks and selected magazine subscriptions on any device.

Sort of like a Netflix for books, the service launched in 2014 and back then, it was more of a supplementary service for avid book readers. Now, it leads the way as a digital book subscription service and is more popular than ever.

How much is Kindle Unlimited?

£7.99 a month will give you access to Kindle Unlimited and you will instantly have some of the best books around available to you.

Currently, there is a Kindle Unlimited offer for new members which will give you three months for 99p – a huge saving if you are yet to enter the book world that Amazon has. All you need to do is sign up.

How does Kindle Unlimited work?

All you need to do is sign up to the monthly fee (you can cancel at any time) and the books will be ready for you! You just choose a title, click download, and within seconds it is there to read on any device.

Speaking of devices, you do not need to have a Kindle as the Kindle App will do the job just as well- depending on how big the screen is you’re using it on. The app can be downloaded on any mobile device that supports it – which is most, if not all, of them.

But if you are in the market for an e-reader, take a look at our Prime Day Kindle deals round-up, as well as our guide to the best Prime Day deals for 2020.

