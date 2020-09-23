Full PS5 games list – what you can play and what to pre-order now

The dawn of a new gaming era is almost upon us and the PS5 Spotlight event recently place where we found out all we need to know about the price and release of the highly-anticipated PS5.

Advertisement

While we eagerly await the release date of November 19th, here are all the games that we know of, so far, that are due to be released for it.

And if you’re interested in the other consoles too, head on over to or video game release dates page for all the latest game release information. But for now, here is what you will be able to play on the PlayStation 5 in the coming months.

Upcoming PlayStation 5 games

PlayStation 5 games (A-C)

Anima: Song from the AbyssApex Legends

Aragami 2

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – Preorder at Amazon now for £51.99

Astro’s Playroom

Atomic Heart

Balan Wonderworld

Battlefield 6

BioShock

Blood Bowl 3

Borderlands 3

Braid: Anniversary Edition

Bridge Constructor: The Walking Dead

Bugsnax

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Warzone

Chivalry 2

Chorus: Rise As One

Commandos

Control: Ultimate Edition

Cris Tales

Cyberpunk 2077

PlayStation 5 games (D-f)

Dead by Daylight

Deathloop

Demon Souls Preorder at Game now for £69.99

Destiny 2

Destruction AllStars

DIRT 5

Dustborn

Dying Light 2

Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes

Far Cry 6 – Preorder at Game now for £54.99

FIFA 21

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Final Fantasy XVI Preorder at Game now for £59.99

Five Nights at Freddy’s: Security Breach

Fortnite

PlayStation 5 games (G-J)

Ghostwire: Tokyo

Godfall

God of War: Ragnarok

Goodbye Volcano High

Gotham Knights Preorder at Game now for £54.99

Gothic

Gran Turismo 7

Grand Theft Auto V

Guilty Gear Strive

Haven

Heavenly Bodies

Hitman 3

Hogwarts Legacy Preorder at Game now for £59.99

Hood: Outlaws & Legends

Horizon Forbidden West

Immortals Fenyx Rising– Preorder now at Amazon for £59.99

In Sound Mind

Jett: The Far Shore

Just Dance 2021

PlayStation 5 games (K-M)

Marvel

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Little Devil Inside

Lords of the Fallen 2

Low-Fi

Madden NFL 21

Maquette

Marvel’s Avengers

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales Preorder now at Amazon for £51.99

Metal: Hellsinger

MicroMan

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom

Moonray

PlayStation 5 games (N-P)

NBA 2K21

NBA Live 21

Nour: Play With Your Food

Observer: System Redux

Oddworld: Soulstorm

Outriders

Overcooked: All You Can Eat – Preorder at Amazon now for £39.99

Override 2: Super Mech League

Paradise Lost

PES 2022

Planet Coaster: Console Edition – Preorder at Amazon now for £39.99

Poker Club

Pragmata

Project Athia

Project Awakening

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

PlayStation 5 games (Q-S)

Quantum Error

Rainbow Six: Quarantine

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Recompile

Resident Evil Village

Returnal

RIDE 4

Riders Republic

Roots of Pacha

Sackboy: A Big Adventure Preorder at Game now for £59.99

Scarlet Nexus

Sea of Stars

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Skate

Sniper Elite 5

Solar Ash

Sonzai

Starfield

Lego Star Wars: The Complete Skywalker Saga Preorder at Amazon now for £59.99

Steelrising

Stray

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

PlayStation 5 games (T-Z)

Temtem

Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown

The Elder Scrolls VI

The Far Shore

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

The Pathless

The Pedestrian

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt

Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege

Tribes of Midgard

Unknown 9: Awakening

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2

Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong

War Mongrels

Warframe

Warhammer: Chaosbane

Watch Dogs Legion – Preorder at Amazon now for £51.99

Werewolf: The Apocalypse – Earthblood

Worms Rumble

WRC 9

Advertisement

Visit our hub for more Technology news.