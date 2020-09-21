Xbox Series X release date | price, games, specs and pre-orders

The Xbox Series X is the long-awaited new console coming from Microsoft following in a long line of consoles from the same family that have been with gamers for almost two decades.

The original Xbox was released in 2001, with the Xbox 360 arriving in 2005, followed by the Xbox One in 2013. Although there have been significant upgrades and changes between these models, the new Xbox Series X will be the first major generational change in Xbox family for over seven years.

Originally codenamed “Project Scarlett” by Microsoft, the new Xbox Series X was officially announced at The Game Awards 2019 with a trailer that gave fans and gamers a first glimpse of the fourth generation console from the Xbox family.

Xbox Series X quick facts Xbox Series X release date: 10th November 2020 What can I play on it? Halo Infinite, Hellblade 2, Assassin’s Creed Vahalla and more. You can also access more via a monthly Xbox Game Pass subscription. Xbox Series X price: $499, £449 Xbox Series S price: $299, £249 Does Xbox Series X have VR? Not at launch, but expect it later. Can I play my Xbox One games on Series X? Yes, they are backwards compatible.

When is the Xbox Series X release date?

It has now been announced that the new Xbox Series X release date will be 10th November this year and it will be the most powerful Xbox to date. There will also be a more affordable version of the console named the Xbox S which will be released at the same time. Xbox Series X pre-orders will begin from 22nd September.

It was expected that the new console would be on sale for the holiday period of 2020, just like the PS5 from Sony. Therefore the best guess was always that the Xbox Series X would be released around October, November or December, with the most likely month being pitched as November to ensure there’s plenty of time to buy the device and get it under trees all over the world.

Bloomberg’s Dina Bass tweeted about this – looks like she was right!

Microsoft CFO Amy Hood says new Xbox is still on track for the November holidays launch. — Dina Bass (@dinabass) July 22, 2020

She added this came from an event where she asked Microsoft’s CFO Amy Hood about the release.

Xbox Series X price: How much will X Box Series X cost?

The Xbox Series X console will cost £449 here in the UK and $499 stateside, it has now been announced. There will also be a more affordable alternative version of the new console which will be called the Xbox Series S. This console will retail at the lower price point of £249/$299.

Xbox Series pre-order: where can I pre-order the Xbox Series X?

Pre-orders will be available as of 22nd September at 08:00 in the UK for both the Xbox Series X, and the cheaper, digital-only Xbox Series S. You may want to be quick as they are expected to be snapped up fast.

The Xbox Series X will be on pre-order at a number of UK retailers including Currys PC World, Argos, Very, Smyths, Simply Games and GAME.

All of these retailers allow you to ‘register your interest’ so that you are notified when pre-orders go live. This can give you a better chance of nabbing a console.

The console is also expected to be on pre-order from Amazon, AO.com, and John Lewis, but these sites don’t currently have a live page for the Xbox Series X just yet.

Xbox Series X Specs: What do we know about the Xbox Series X?

CPU: 8x Cores @ 3.8 GHz (3.6 GHz w/ SMT) Custom Zen 2 CPU

GPU: 12 TFLOPS, 52 CUs @ 1.825 GHz Custom RDNA 2 GPU

Die Size: 360.45 mm2

Process: 7nm Enhanced

Memory: 16 GB GDDR6 w/ 320b bus

Memory Bandwidth: 10GB @ 560 GB/s, 6GB @ 336 GB/s

Internal Storage: 1TB Custom NVME SSD

I/O Throughput: 2.4 GB/s (Raw), 4.8 GB/s

Expandable Storage: 1TB Expansion Card (matches internal storage exactly)

External Storage: USB 3.2 External HDD Support

Optical Drive: 4K UHD Blu-Ray Drive

Performance Target: 4K @ 60 FPS, Up to 120 FPS

With these specs, the Xbox Series X will be the most powerful console that Microsoft have ever produced and will go head-to-head with Sony’s brand new PS5 for the Christmas 2020 market.

Like the PS5, Microsoft will be adding an SSD capability for storage, but will also have a physical drive for games.

It is also understood that current Xbox One peripherals like the controllers will work on the new Series X.

Xbox Series X design: What does the Xbox Series X look like?

A trailer revealed what the new Xbox Series X looks like and it has a whole new look. The shape of the device is different from its predecessor, oblong in shape and when upright looking more like a gaming PC – with a prominent curved grill on top- it’s a good looking console.

The Xbox Series X has an upright tower design like a gaming PC, but you can sit it horizontally as well vertically. The console in the trailer is black with cooling vent indents on the top. The light inside looks green. The logo is in the top left-hand corner and there’s a disc drive vertically.

Port wise there’s the HDMI 2.1 output port, three USB 3.2 ports, one networking port and an expanded storage slot and a power input port.

Size wise it’s 15.1cm x 151.cm and 30.1cm and weighs 4.45kg/9/8lbs.

Xbox Series X controller

Microsoft is releasing a new controller with the console. The new Xbox Wireless Controller has a refined shape and size. The idea is to make it more accessible following on from the Xbox Adaptive Controller. There’s also a dedicated share button that lets you share screenshots and videos with friends. As well as that there’s a new feature called Dynamic Latency input which lets you synchronise “input immediately with what is displayed” making it more precise and responsive.

Xbox Series X Games

While the Xbox Series X will support any games already playable on the Xbox One, there will also be a whole new range of Xbox Series X games being launched in time for the console’s release date.

The list of games already revealed include Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, FIFA 21 and Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, which is available to pre-order now.

What about Xbox Series S?

Codenamed Project Lockhart, the Xbox Series S, is the cheaper, digital-only alternative to the new Xbox Series X.

The lower-cost console had been rumoured for a while along with the disc-less feature, and faster CPU. Think PS4 Pro without the disc dive. Microsoft has said that Xbox Series X will be part of a family of consoles and it seems they were true to their word.

